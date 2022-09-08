Maruichi Stainless Tube Building $75M Plant In Texas

The Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation will create at least 106 new jobs in Seguin, TX over a two-year ramp up period.

Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation will build its 125,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin, TX. The company expects to break ground on the project early next year, with operations commencing by the first quarter of 2024. The project will represent a total capital investment of $75 million and will result in the creation of at least 106 new jobs over a two year ramp-up period.

“Maruichi is very excited to expand our manufacturing operations in Seguin, Texas,” said Takashi Onishi, President for Maruichi Stainless Tube Co., LTD. “Strategic location, access to a skilled workforce, and the partnership and genuine support we’ve received from the SEDC Board of Directors, the Seguin City Council, and City Staff helped solidify Maruichi’s decision to locate this project in Seguin. We look forward to contributing to the betterment of the city’s economy and becoming the newest member of the business community.”

Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation is a subsidiary of Japan-based Maruichi Stainless Tube Co., LTD. a group company of Maruichi Steel Tube Co, Ltd. The company produces high-quality seamless, stainless steel pipes and tubes fabricated through the hot extrusion process and cold drawing process. These products are used in power plants, the chemical industry, the semiconductor industry, hydrogen gas stations, the automotive industry and for structural machinery.

Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation’s future Seguin facility will produce seamless stainless steel precision tube to support customers in the semiconductor industry. The demand for stainless steel precision Bright Annealed (BA) tubes used for semiconductor manufacturing is significantly increasing, due to global increase in semiconductor demand. The Seguin facility will help Maruichi further meet demand in the U.S. from multiple construction projects for large-scale semiconductor manufacturing plants.

“We are delighted that Maruichi has decided to build their new manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas,” said Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen. “This project will help create excellent employment opportunities for our residents and help grow and diversify our economic base. We are proud that they have chosen to do business in the City of Seguin.”

Maruichi will build the new facility on a 33-acre site within the Rio Nogales Industrial Park purchased from the Seguin Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). The SEDC Board of Directors and Seguin City Council approved a Performance Based Cash Grant formalized through a Performance Agreement. Maruichi is required to meet capital investment, job creation, and payroll performance benchmarks over the term of the agreement in order to realize the SEDC incentive.

“Maruichi’s investment will help diversify and strengthen Seguin’s rapidly growing manufacturing industry,” said Josh Schneuker, Executive Director, SEDC. “Economic development is a team sport, and today’s announcement would not be possible if it were not for the collaboration between the SEDC, the City, and our regional partner greater:SATX. The hard work over the past few months helped secure this project to the City of Seguin, Guadalupe County, and the San Antonio Region.”