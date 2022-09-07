Manufacturing Companies Invest Over $605M In Tennessee

TN Composites will invest $23 million in its Dickson County expansion, Piedmont Lithium will establish a $582 million lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in McMinn County.

Doing business as TN Composites, Ebbtide Holdings, LLC will invest $23.1 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Dickson County, TN over the next five years. The company expects to create up to 132 jobs at its existing White Bluff facility over this same period.

By expanding its Jones Creek Road location, TN Composites anticipates increasing its manufacturing capabilities through the reconfiguration of its facilities, integration of additional technology, expansion of its research and development capabilities and alignment of its process flow. These changes will drive substantial improvement in efficiency and manufacturing of its quality products and significantly increase the company’s boat production to an estimated 14 boats a week by early 2025.

“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for TN Composites to thrive,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I commend this company’s decision to create more than 130 new manufacturing jobs in Dickson County and look forward to their continued success.”

Founded in 2018 and acquired by Ontario, Canada-based Limestone Boat Company Limited in 2021, TN Composites manufactures under the brands of Aquasport, Limestone and Boca Bay Boats. With the expected 132 additional new jobs, TN Composites would more than double its employee headcount at its sole location in White Bluff.

Since 2018, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 145 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 42,000 job commitments and more than $7 billion in capital investment.

“When a company like TN Composites expands in our state, it is not only a testament to the workforce or business climate but also to the community that company calls home,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “We are proud to be the home of TN Composites and thank this company for its continued investment in Tennessee.”