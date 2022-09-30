In Clark, NJ, L’Oréal USA will open a new, state-of-the-art Research & Innovation (R&I) Center. The project will replace the company’s existing local facilities that it’s occupied for more than six decades. New York City-based L’Oréal USA employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states. The $140 million New Jersey project represents the most significant investment in an R&I facility in the company’s history.
The new R&I Center will strengthen L’Oréal’s capacity to advance the scientific and technological research behind the products and services aimed at meeting the diverse beauty expectations of consumers in the U.S. and worldwide. It will focus on beauty innovations across the spectrum of hair, skin, and makeup categories while pioneering research through strategic scientific fields such as Green Sciences and Beauty Tech.
“This historic investment in our new Research & Innovation Center is an important milestone for L’Oréal USA as we continue to put science at the heart of all that we do to serve our American consumers with more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable beauty products,” said David Greenberg, President & CEO of L’Oréal USA. “New Jersey has served as our scientific hub here in the U.S. for over six decades, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state and bring all our scientific teams together in a beautiful and modern new research facility.”
The nearly 250,000-square-foot R&I Center will bring together more than 550 employees across all areas of the company’s North America R&I Center Division, from Advanced Research to Evaluation and Product Development, under one roof. This ambitious real-estate project advances L’Oréal’s commitment to offering each consumer the best innovations in terms of quality, efficacy, and safety while respecting the planet.
“New Jersey is home to the largest concentration of scientists and engineers per square mile in the United States, which makes our state a prime location for businesses seeking top talent to help them remain on the cutting edge of innovation and development,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This significant project represents L’Oréal’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a presence in New Jersey, and I am thrilled their company has chosen to continue investing in the future of our state.”