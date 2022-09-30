In Clark, NJ, L’Oréal USA will open a new, state-of-the-art Research & Innovation (R&I) Center. The project will replace the company’s existing local facilities that it’s occupied for more than six decades. New York City-based L’Oréal USA employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states. The $140 million New Jersey project represents the most significant investment in an R&I facility in the company’s history.

The new R&I Center will strengthen L’Oréal’s capacity to advance the scientific and technological research behind the products and services aimed at meeting the diverse beauty expectations of consumers in the U.S. and worldwide. It will focus on beauty innovations across the spectrum of hair, skin, and makeup categories while pioneering research through strategic scientific fields such as Green Sciences and Beauty Tech.

“This historic investment in our new Research & Innovation Center is an important milestone for L’Oréal USA as we continue to put science at the heart of all that we do to serve our American consumers with more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable beauty products,” said David Greenberg, President & CEO of L’Oréal USA. “New Jersey has served as our scientific hub here in the U.S. for over six decades, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state and bring all our scientific teams together in a beautiful and modern new research facility.”