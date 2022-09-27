LiveXchange Emerging Industries Speaker To Explore FDI Trends

LiveXchange Emerging Industries will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. Taking place November 16-18, 2022 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, FL, this unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues.

General Session: FDI For Emerging Industries

The business world is evolving quickly due to rapid technological advancements, paving the way for several emerging industries to drive growth over the next decade and beyond. As emerging sectors grow in importance, economic development and site selection professionals must understand the challenges and opportunities of these new industries.

In his presentation, Bruce Takefman, Founder and CEO, ResearchFDI will help you understand the latest foreign direct investment (FDI) trends in emerging sectors, outline the most important emerging industries, and provide guidance on how to take advantage of these new opportunities.