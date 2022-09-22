LiveXchange Emerging Industries will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. Taking place November 16-18, 2022 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, FL, this unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues.

Two-time Jeopardy! champion (and the only human to go undefeated against IBM’s Watson) Greg Lindsay will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event.

In addition to his Jeopardy! success, Lindsay is a journalist, urbanist, futurist, and speaker. He is the senior fellow for applied research and foresight at NewCities, a senior fellow of MIT’s Future Urban Collectives Lab, and a non-resident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Strategy Initiative.

He’s been cited as an expert on the future of cities, technology, and mobility by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, USA Today, CNN, NPR, and the BBC. He’s a partner at FutureMap, a geo-strategic and climate advisory firm based in Singapore, and has advised Intel, Samsung, IKEA, Starbucks, Audi, Hyundai, Tishman Speyer, British Land, André Balazs Properties, Aldar, Emaar, and Expo 2020, along with numerous G20 government entities. He was the inaugural urbanist-in-residence at URBAN-X — BMW MINI’s urban tech accelerator — and founding director of strategy at CoMotion, a media-and-events platform devoted to the future of transportation.