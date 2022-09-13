Is Inflation Affecting Corporate Real Estate Decisions?

T he high inflationary environment is having an impact on corporate real estate decision making, according to a new CoreNet Global report. According to the survey, 62 percent say that the current rate of inflation is having an impact on corporate real estate decisions.

Of those:

More than half, 54 percent, are consolidating locations

Forty-two percent are reducing the size of leases they are signing

Forty-one percent are looking for more cost-effective buildings and lower rents

Thirty-seven percent are signing fewer leases

34 percent say that annual escalations are 100 basis points higher than normal

While nearly 60 percent of the respondents say that their company is in growth mode, 75 percent expect the U.S. economy to slip into recession by the end of 2023 and 72 percent expect the global economy to slip into recession by the end of 2023.