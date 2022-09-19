Business Facilities Webinar:
Innovative Solutions To Workforce Challenges
Thursday, October 20, 2022
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT
Accessing a steady stream of qualified, available workers continues to be a significant challenge for many companies. Finding the right mix of career training, availability of child care, entrepreneurship, health services, housing and transportation are key hurdles that companies need to address in an increasingly complex work environment.
- The innovative and creative solutions that are being developed to deal with workforce challenges
- How “Workforce Innovation Grants” are helping companies address these issues
- What scalable programs are available to companies as they develop their workforce plans