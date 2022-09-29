Georgia-Pacific Bringing 200+ Jobs To Tennessee 

Georgia-Pacific will invest at least $425 million to construct a state-of-the-art Dixie® manufacturing facility in Jackson, TN. The project, located in the Highway 223 East Site, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, will create 220 new jobs in Madison County.

Georgia-Pacific’s Jackson plant will focus on manufacturing Dixie® paper plates to support the company’s increase in product demand across its three Dixie® facilities. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility is slated to begin before the end of the year and anticipated to reach completion by summer 2024.

“Although we have invested to expand existing sites, this is the first new Dixie® plant the company has built since 1991,” said Fernando Gonzalez, president of consumer business, Georgia-Pacific. “This added capacity will help us meet the needs of our customers as consumer demand for high-quality, durable paper plates and bowls continues to grow.”

“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce and unmatched business climate,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I commend Georgia-Pacific’s commitment to create more than 200 jobs in Jackson so that Tennesseans across the region can thrive.”

A subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc., Georgia-Pacific makes bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, Dixie® disposable tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. By adding a Tennessee facility, Georgia-Pacific will have a total of six operations dedicated to manufacturing Dixie® products, including four that produce plates and bowls.