Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, VA. The Falls Church project will create 117 new jobs.

“We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia. Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high-tech neurodiverse professionals and military veterans,” said Peter Kant, CEO, Enabled Intelligence, Inc.

Enabled Intelligence, Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) technology startup providing sensitive and classified data labeling services and AI algorithm development for government and other critical AI/ML applications.

“I am pleased to once again see a major technology innovator expanding its operations in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This growth in AI applications from a company that also capitalizes on the tremendous workforce diversity of our county is a perfect example of how next-generation companies headquartered here are leading the way.”

Enabled Intelligence’s workforce includes veterans, neurodiverse professionals, people with different abilities, and data science subject matter experts. Its integrated team works with multiple forms of data including satellite imagery, radar, text, speech, audio, video, and more. The company specializes in providing highly accurate and secure — even classified — data labeling, creating training, and testing data sets, and builds AI technologies for defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and other critical U.S. government missions.

“We are honored to have Enabled Intelligence expand their presence here in Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “The opportunities they offer to our diverse populations is extraordinary, and their efforts shine as a bright example of the true spirit of inclusion, upon which we continue to build our thriving business community.”

FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Enabled Intelligence’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Accelerating the transition of start-ups is one of my administration’s goals, and the expansion of businesses such as Enabled Intelligence in Fairfax County is key to our economic development strategy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business and remain committed to fostering a business climate and training a workforce that supports our corporate partners of all sizes.”

Travel and Security Tech Company To Create 201 Jobs

In other news, Pangiam will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters in Fairfax County. With this new operation, Pangium can increase its capacity to meet growing domestic and international demand. The Tysons-based company will create 201 new jobs over the next three years. Pangiam provides facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications, and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers across the global transportation and security sectors.

“We chose Virginia as our headquarters for a variety of reasons. First, it’s home. Our leadership team is either from Virginia or built their careers and families here, so it was only right to build and try to contribute to the local community when we started Pangiam,” said Pangiam’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Plofchan. “Second, Northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business. Finally, the human talent in Virginia is world-class. Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent.”