BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, has signed an agreement with West Virginia to purchase more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood to be developed as a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site. Timet, the world’s largest producer of titanium airplane parts and a subsidiary of Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), will be the first company to locate on the site. The company’s state-of-the-art titanium melt facility will use 100% renewable energy to manufacture products for the aerospace and other industries.

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority plans to work with BHE Renewables to bring additional businesses to the site to take advantage of the prime manufacturing location and renewable energy infrastructure.

“This is a monumental announcement that will pay dividends for generations to come,” said Governor Jim Justice. “The partnership we are forging with BHE Renewables and PCC is testament to West Virginia’s ability to compete on the world stage and recruit world-class companies like these to our state. I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that West Virginia will help lead the way into a new era of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I can never thank BHE Renewables and PCC enough for their commitment to West Virginia and for the jobs and economic ripple effects this partnership will bring.”

“This project demonstrates how investing in clean energy can revive economies that have served our country’s energy needs for decades,” said BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp.