Arkana Laboratories Investing $30M In Little Rock Expansion

Arkana Laboratories plans to expand its Little Rock, AR operations, creating 74 new jobs within the next five years. As part of the expansion, the diagnostic pathological services provider will invest more than $30 million and add 10,000 square feet to its existing 90,000-square-foot building. The expansion, expected to be completed in 2024, will improve and transform the space into a cutting-edge education, research, and healthcare facility.

“The rapid growth of Arkana Laboratories for the last 20 years has been fueled by successful execution on our mission of improving patient care by advancing our understanding of disease and providing world-class diagnostics,” said Arkana Laboratories CEO Chris Larsen. “The planned job growth, infrastructure investment, and R&D efforts are all focused on pressing even more into this mission and we anticipate continued steady growth for years to come.”

Among the 74 new jobs that Arkana will create are positions for laboratory technicians, pathologists and administrative professionals, which will bring total employment to approximately 220 people.

“These jobs are a win for Arkansas as we further our efforts to bring more technology and healthcare jobs to the state,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Arkana aggressively recruits top talent from across the globe, and this talent will find an unparalleled quality of life here filled with opportunities once they discover the many benefits of living in Arkansas.”

“Arkana Laboratories provides invaluable services for its clients, not to mention the educational opportunities they provide for their employees and the value they add to the research, science, and healthcare economies within Central Arkansas,” said Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. “We are pleased that such a respected member of our state’s business community has confidence in Little Rock’s business climate and has chosen to expand in Little Rock.”

The company’s culture of recruiting and fostering talent has led Arkana to become the largest renal pathology lab in the country and the only one to provide final results through same-day service for its clients. In addition to renal pathology, Arkana Laboratories also provides expertise and rapid turnaround in neuropathology services, as well as a robust service offering in its contract research division.