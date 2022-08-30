Two Projects To Bring More Than 340 Jobs To Arkansas

In Arkansas, GoTextbooks has acquired a warehouse that will help bring more than 200 new jobs to the Little Rock area. The warehouse will be GoTextbooks’ second facility in Little Rock. Of the 200 new jobs, 100 will be located at the company’s primary facility and 100 jobs will be located at the new facility.

GoTextbooks will invest more than $10 million in the property and will make updates to the 276,694-square-foot warehouse, including a renovation to the office area. Once completed, the building will house more than one million textbooks for direct textbook sourcing.

“We are excited about the jobs, revenue and growth opportunities that GoTextbooks will bring to our state,” said GoTextbooks Chief Financial Officer Matt Summitt. “We are proud to grow this business in Arkansas. GoTextbooks will be able to serve students across the nation while positively impacting a multitude of local Arkansas people and businesses as well.”

In June, GoTextbooks announced that it will serve as Chegg Inc.’s new textbook fulfillment and operations provider. GoTextbooks’ decision to acquire a second facility was driven by increased production demands.

“As we begin the new school year here in Arkansas, I’m thrilled to announce that GoTextbooks is expanding its business in Little Rock to meet the growing demands of the textbook industry,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “GoTextbooks has been a valued business partner at the Port of Little Rock for many years and is a great example of how Arkansas has the climate that growing businesses need to reach their full potential. I’m excited to see what is in store for this homegrown business.”

GoTextbooks’ executive leadership team is enthusiastic about the changes and is taking the large project in stride.

“We are excited for the opportunity for growth and employment at GoTextbooks and Little Rock and the surrounding areas,” said Alisha Robertson, an executive leader at GoTextbooks. “We’re also excited to grow our ability to maintain a competitive edge in the textbook market.”

Over the past few months, GoTextbooks has begun the process of relocating the newly acquired textbook inventory and is currently making improvements to its primary warehouse at the Port of Little Rock.

“We are delighted by the economic opportunities that GoTextbook’s expansion—and their partnership with Chegg—will offer central Arkansas,” said Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. “GoTextbooks has been a respected member of the Little Rock business community for years, and I’m confident that their business will continue to flourish in the future because of their unchanging commitment to support students first.”