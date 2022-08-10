The Bank Of London To Create 350 Jobs In North Carolina

The Bank of London plans to expand its United States footprint by opening its US Global Platform & Services headquarters in Charlotte, NC. The project will create 350 new jobs by 2026. The world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, The Bank of London is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Belfast.

New positions at the US Global Platform and Services division will include software development, compliance and risk, technology operations, infrastructure engineering and business operations. Mecklenburg and surrounding counties can expect an annual payroll impact of nearly $33 million when fully staffed.

“Without doubt Charlotte has some of the best bank technology and business talent that the U.S. — and the world — has to offer. I should know,” said Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive & Founder of The Bank of London. “I spent some of the happiest years of my working life in Charlotte when employed by Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo). I’m beyond delighted to once again work in the Queen City as we transform banking for the betterment of all.”

The Bank of London has signed a 11-year lease on a 40,000-square-foot floor of One Independence Center at the intersection of Trade and Tryon in the heart of Charlotte’s Central Business District.

“The Bank of London has truly game-changing and patented technology that will power the borderless economy of the future,” commented Jim Ditmore, Co-President & Group Operating Officer of The Bank of London. “We will be continuing to invest heavily in our technology offering for clients and we’ve chosen Charlotte as a key location to drive our agenda forward, enabled by Charlotte’s unique combination of banking talent, technologists, and financial business leaders.”

The opening of the bank’s US Global Platform and Services division in Charlotte brings access to a strong and deep new talent pool. Charlotte is the second largest banking city in the U.S. after New York, where The Bank of London has its U.S. headquarters. The Bank of London was attracted to Charlotte due to its vibrant banking ecosystem, and city lifestyles and amenities which attract professionals from across the U.S.

“With The Bank of London building its technology hub in Charlotte, we continue to demonstrate that Charlotte is the epicentre of where finance and technology converge,” said Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte. “This announcement further builds on our strategic international partnerships, and I look forward to seeing The Bank of London’s growth in our city.”