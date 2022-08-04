Sustainable Manufacturers Invest $24.5M In South Carolina Growth

Greif will invest $13 million over the next five years to expand in Greenville County; Aerofoam USA is establishing a $11.5 million operation in Abbeville County.

Industrial packaging products and services producer Greif plans to expand its operations in Greenville County, SC. The company will invest $13 million over the next five years.

“We are excited to offer increased capabilities within our Taylors facility,” said Greif Paper Packaging Group President Tim Bergwall. “Greif’s investment in South Carolina enables us to support our tube and core plants and our customers’ growth in this thriving region of the country.”

Founded in Cleveland, OH in 1877, Greif is strategically located in 37 countries to serve customers in the U.S. and around the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums; intermediate bulk containers; containerboard; corrugated packaging; recycled boxboard; tubes; cores; and a variety of other products. With a focus on sustainability, Greif diverts more than 4 million tons of materials from the waste stream annually, and its Land Management Group manages over 240,000 acres of forests.

Located in Taylors, Greif’s Greenville County facility serves as a paper mill that uses recycled paperboard for the production of spiral tubes and cores. The company’s expansion will modernize the facility and increase production capacity. The project is expected to be complete in November.

“This announcement further proves that South Carolina’s talented workforce and pro-business environment allow our companies to thrive,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We congratulate Greif on their expansion project and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow in our state.”

“Greif’s expansion is yet another example of South Carolina’s manufacturing excellence,” commented South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “The company’s commitment to our state is a testament to South Carolina’s positive and thriving business climate. Congratulations to Greif on their success!”

“Greif’s decision to expand operations here validates the many advantages Greenville County offers, including motivated employees, a pro-business community and strategic location,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Greif packaging safely transports the world’s great brands, and we are proud they have chosen to invest here.” –

Aerofoam USA Creating Jobs In Abbeville County

Aerofoam USA will invest $11.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and operations in Abbeville County. The company, a brand of the family-owned, international firm Hira Industries, will create 50 new jobs with at the new facility.

“After a careful selection of several locations, we have found our home in Abbeville, South Carolina,” said Aerofoam USA President Alex Huis. “We feel confident that from Abbeville, we will be able to serve our diverse customer base in mainland USA, Latin America and Canada. We are also confident that we will be able to offer meaningful jobs to motivated individuals that come from in and around Abbeville. We are excited to become a dedicated part of the community, and we are thankful to South Carolina and Abbeville County for the support and opportunity.”

Aerofoam USA produces high-quality, sustainable thermal insulation and AeroSound® acoustic solutions for residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company specializes in closed-cell thermal insulation materials for condensation control in air conditioning, refrigeration and chilled water installations, as well as reducing thermal losses in heating and plumbing systems. With a firm commitment to sustainability, the products are free from dust, fibers and asbestos, and have zero ozone depletion impacts.

Aerofoam USA’s new Abbeville facility is its first operation in North America. It will manufacture nytril buthene rubber (NBR) for thermal acoustic products utilized in HVAC-R systems, mechanical applications, transport, packaging and more – along with products used by original equipment manufacturers. Operations are expected to be online by May 2023.

“Aerofoam USA’s decision to establish its first U.S. operation and create 50 new jobs in Abbeville County is a significant win for one of our state’s rural communities,” said Gov. McMaster. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship between Aerofoam USA and South Carolina.”

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits and a $600,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Abbeville County to assist with the project.

“Companies like Aerofoam USA are attracted to our state for our assets – a winning workforce, business-friendly environment, strategic East Coast location and much more,” said Lightsey. “We are excited Aerofoam USA chose Abbeville County to establish its first U.S. location and look forward to the company’s positive impact within the local community and beyond.”

“Abbeville County is proud to welcome Aerofoam USA to our community. Our strong workforce, geography and quality of living make Abbeville County one of the most attractive rural communities in the Southeast for business and residents,” commented Abbeville County Council Chairman Billy Norris. “We’re excited to embark on this journey with Aerofoam USA and everything the future holds for our partnership.”