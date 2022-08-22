Sequretek Picks Little Rock, AR For U.S. Headquarters

In Arkansas, global cybersecurity provider Sequretek will open its U.S. headquarters in The Little Rock Technology Park. The company cited the innovative technology focus, talent access and growth-friendly business environment as top reasons for naming Little Rock its new corporate home.

“We are excited to officially announce the opening of Sequretek’s U.S. headquarters in Little Rock and are thrilled to be a part of the local business ecosystem,” said Anand Naik, Sequretek Co-Founder and CEO. “We would like to thank Governor Hutchinson’s office, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Venture Center for their focused-recruitment and initiatives that resulted in our locating here. We aim to be one of the region’s best technology employers for nurturing and developing talent in the areas of Cybersecurity, Data Science and AI while serving U.S. and international markets.”

Based in India, the company plans to hire 50 new specialized positions in Little Rock over the next three years; 90 percent of which will pay six-figure salaries. Sequretek’s leaders first visited Arkansas to participate in the award-winning FIS Fintech Accelerator in 2020, hosted in partnership with The Venture Center. Since its 2016 inception, the accelerator has graduated more than 80 alumni, 94 percent of which are still active or have been acquired.

“When I began my computer science initiative in 2015, my goal was to increase the quantity and quality of our state’s tech talent,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I’m proud of everything we have accomplished, and the result is that companies like SequreTek have their eyes on Arkansas as a leader in technology. I’m pleased to welcome them to Arkansas and want to thank the Venture Center for their efforts in recruiting and nurturing tech companies here.”

“Sequretek selecting Little Rock is another example of a world-class company experience what our city has to offer and choosing to grow here,” added Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “We’re excited as this decision further diversifies our economic vitality and gives our citizens even more economic opportunity.”

The new headquarters announcement was made during an opening session of The Venture Center’s new financial technology summit, VenCent, tailored to foster dialogue, synergies and innovation for the nation’s banks and leading financial services providers.

“Sequretek could have chosen anywhere in the country to locate their headquarters and they chose Little Rock,” said Jim Cargill, 2022 Chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “This decision speaks volumes about the entrepreneurial ecosystem and innovative workforce that companies can find in Central Arkansas.”