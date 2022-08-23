PPG Investing $9M In Texas Expansion

PPG will create 12 jobs as it expands its adhesives and sealants production line in Temple, TX.

In Texas, PPG will invest $9 million to expand an existing product line at its Temple facility. The project includes the expansion of PPG’s adhesives and sealants line and will create 12 jobs. The expansion project is pending final negotiations with Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC), the City of Temple, and Bell County.

“Our expanded partnership with Temple EDC is not only an investment in the community of Temple, Texas, creating new jobs in the area, but also an extension of our adhesives and sealants line, products that our professional (“Pro”) customers rely on to complete many of their jobs,” said Scott Bartlett, PPG vice president, Operations, Global Architectural Coatings. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Temple EDC to better service the Pro and drive growth for both organizations.”

PPG’s Temple Adhesive and Sealant plant manufactures the company’s LIQUID NAILS® and MULCO® products, some of the construction industry’s leading adhesives. In 2020 alone, the Temple facility produced approximately 48 million tubes of Liquid Nails. The plant ships to major U.S. and Canadian retailers including The Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Menards® and PPG PAINTS™ stores.

“We are pleased to continue working with PPG as they advance their business operations in Temple, Texas,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC. “The company has found great success in our community, and we look forward to the opportunities this continued growth will bring to our residents.”

PPG owns and operates nearly 30 PPG Paints stores in the Temple region. PPG’s Architectural Coatings business employs over 600 people in locations across Texas.