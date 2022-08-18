Pet Supplies Plus, Georgia-Pacific Invest $93M In South Carolina

Pet Supplies Plus will create a new distribution center in Orangeburg County, Georgia-Pacific will expand its manufacturing facility in Clarendon County.

Pet Supplies Plus will invest $53 million to establish a new distribution center in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The full-service pet retail company will create 275 new jobs with the project.

“The new distribution center is a win-win for the Orangeburg community, Pet Supplies Plus and pet parents across the United States,” said Pet Supplies Plus CEO Chris Rowland. “The distribution center will create highly desirable logistics jobs, as well as allow for efficient distribution of a wide assortment of pet products to Pet Supplies Plus stores in the region.”

Located in the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26, the company’s new, state-of-the-art distribution center will increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast. The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the U.S.

“With its strategic location, Orangeburg County is brimming with potential, and this major $53 million investment is proof of that,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We thank Pet Supplies Plus for its commitment to our state and people.”

“What a vote of confidence for South Carolina that Pet Supplies Plus is opening its fourth U.S. distribution center within our borders,” commented Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We appreciate the company’s commitment to South Carolina and look forward to the transformative impact of these job opportunities in Orangeburg County.”

Operations are expected to begin in early 2023, and readySC will assist Pet Supplies Plus with its employee recruitment process. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“SC Ports is excited to be a supply chain partner for Pet Supplies Plus, efficiently moving goods for the pet retail company’s new distribution center in Orangeburg County,” said SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin. “Pet Supplies Plus’s investment in Orangeburg County will bring jobs and economic opportunities to the region. We are proud to support this port-dependent businesses’ growth, while further growing our port with the retail sector. Their investment demonstrates high confidence in SC Ports’ capacity and high performance for retailers.”

Georgia-Pacific Expanding In Clarendon County

Georgia-Pacific will invest approximately $40 million to expand its Clarendon County operations. The tissue, pulp, packaging and building products manufacturer currently operates five manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, collectively employing more than 900 team members and providing close to $64 million in wages and benefits.

“The Clarendon OSB facility is an important part of Georgia-Pacific’s ability to produce best-in-class wood products and meet demand in a state with a strong housing market,” said Georgia-Pacific Structural Panels President Andy Konieczka. “This addition will get us further down the road to realizing the facility’s full potential.”

Located at 8250 Sumter Highway in Alcolu, Georgia-Pacific’s expansion in Clarendon County includes the addition of a third strander to increase the throughput capacity of the facility. The equipment processes wood logs into strands used in manufacturing-oriented strand boards (OSBs). The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023.

“Georgia-Pacific’s presence in South Carolina has driven the growth of our packaging and building products industry,” commented Gov. McMaster. “For years, South Carolina has greatly benefitted from Georgia-Pacific’s investment in the state. Congratulations to them on their continued success.”

“Georgia-Pacific’s multimillion-dollar investment isn’t just advancing the company’s capabilities for the future, it’s improving current and future opportunities for Clarendon County, as well,” remarked Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer. “It’s always exciting to see the commitment companies have in building on their local presence. After a decade of operating in the county, we’re looking forward to seeing many more years of growth and success for Georgia-Pacific in partnership with Clarendon County.”