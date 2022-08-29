Opportunity Zones: Revitalizing Communities

By Carol Radice

From the July/August 2022 Issue

Looking to encourage long-term investment in low-income communities the U.S. federal government created the Qualified Opportunity Zone program in 2017, a place-based initiative which offers tax incentives to those who invest in a business or property located in a designated low-income tract.

According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) there are more than 8,700 Opportunity Zones in this country, with almost a quarter in rural areas.

Investors choosing to re-invest their capital gains into opportunity funds can earn several types of federal capital gains tax benefits, and Opportunity Zone investments can be paired with almost any federal, state, or local incentive. Qualifying investments include multifamily housing, industrial development, brownfield redevelopment, retail development, operating businesses, and a variety of other investments.

Conceptually, improving under-invested areas of the country vis a vis Opportunity Zones holds wide appeal and offers promise to these overlooked areas, but due to the relative newness of the program—which was launched some five years ago—just how effective it’s been to date hasn’t been formally studied.

Early indicators seem to show that the Opportunity Zone program is working but that some adjustments need to be made.

A Few Changes On Horizon

In 2017 when the program was first imagined the hope was that it would serve as a catalyst for attracting billions of investment dollars in low-income communities across the country which if not for the program would not have likely been funneled to these areas. The expectation was that the communities receiving these funds would see substantial capital improvements.

At this time regions which had designated Opportunity Zones were encouraged, but not mandated, to measure and report on the outcomes. The U.S. EDA said keeping track of the results would help demonstrate that Opportunity Zones provide tangible benefits to regions and communities, serving to drive positive social and economic change. Some regions reported outcomes, but not all did.

In April of this year, “The Opportunity Zones Transparency, Extension and Improvement Act,” was introduced. In part, the Bill calls for additional oversight and reporting so that more data can be gathered to assess whether Opportunity Zones have been effective to date.

The Bill would disqualify some currently designated tracts and allow states to add new, additional tracts as Opportunity Zones. Those zones with a median family income over 130% of the national average, for example, would be disqualified unless these tracts also have a poverty rate of at least 30% (after excluding college students).

The Bill also seeks to extend the Opportunity Zone incentive through the end of 2028 “to facilitate continued investment in underserved, low-income communities, encouraging small dollar impact investments and providing operating support and technical assistance to high-poverty and underserved communities.”