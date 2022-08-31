Nucor Will Invest $200M In South Carolina

Nucor Corporation, one of North America’s largest manufacturers of steel and steel products, will expand its operations in Berkeley County, SC. The company will invest $200 million over the next five years.

“Nucor acquired UIG, LLC in 2019 so that we would have the capability to design, build and operate our own air separation units, giving us an alternative to long-term service contracts with outside providers,” said Nucor Steel Berkeley Vice President and General Manager Mike Lee. “We are proud of our company’s long-time partnership with the state of South Carolina, and we are excited to continue to invest in the state where Nucor first began operating nearly 60 years ago.”

Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others. Located in Huger, Nucor’s expansion will include the construction of an air separation unit (ASU) for the purpose of supplying industrial gases to the mill’s steelmaking operations. When complete, the ASU will be operated by UIG, LLC, a Nucor wholly owned subsidiary that specializes in industrial gas supply and services. This project will allow Nucor – through UIG, LLC – to produce and supply all the gases needed for the steel mill from the new Nucor-owned facility. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“Once again, we’re excited to watch Nucor grow its footprint within our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This sends a signal to other businesses that South Carolina is a great place to locate and find long-term success. We congratulate Nucor on their expansion in Berkeley County.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs related to this project.

“Throughout its long history, Nucor has been a leading innovator within the steel industry,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “This latest expansion is further proof of the company’s ability to embrace new technologies to grow its operations and achieve greater efficiencies. Congratulations to Nucor, and we look forward to our continued partnership for many years to come.”

“Nucor Steel has been a critical part of Berkeley County’s successful industrial sector for over 26 years, having invested $1.3 billion since 1996,” commented Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “We are proud to announce this investment and see this thriving manufacturer expand operations here at home. Their commitment to our great county is proof of our solid working relationship and their desire to continue building upon our strong local economy.”-

DMA Sales Growing In Marion County

In Marion County, automotive body parts supplier DMA Sales, LLC will invest $5 million to expand its operations. The project will create 30 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by early September.

“In business, you cannot always control the challenges that are put in your path, but with dedicated employees who are willing to adapt, innovate and ultimately execute, there is very little that can keep you from succeeding,” said DMA Sales, LLC President & CEO John Treece. “The people of Marion County are great examples of doing this over the years. It is one of the primary drivers in expanding our operations here in Marion County.”

DMA Sales serves original equipment suppliers (OES), big box retailers, and wholesale and e-retail sales channels. The company assists the North American sales and distribution arm for overseas manufacturing facilities and is responsible for sales, marketing, logistics and product development.

“We are proud to see that DMA Sales, LLC is growing their footprint in one of our state’s rural counties,” said Gov. McMaster. “Their continued success is a testament to our state’s booming automotive industry and business climate. Congratulations to DMA Sales, LLC on their expansion in Marion County.”

Located at Marion County Industrial Park, DMA Sales has purchased three additional buildings that will accommodate quality testing, receive inbound ocean containers and house excess inventory.

“With the third expansion over recent years, DMA Sales, LLC has proven to be an advocate of Marion County,” said Marion County Council Chairman John Q. Atkinson. “We hope that this will send a message to any industries looking to expand in the future: Marion County is not only a place to go, but more importantly a place to grow.”