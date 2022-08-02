Fence Maker, Logistics Company To Invest $26.5M In North Carolina

In North Carolina, Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs with a new high velocity transload facility in New Hanover County. The third-party logistics provider will invest $16 million to construct a 150,000-square-foot building with cross dock doors near the Port of Wilmington.

“We are thrilled to expand into the North Carolina market so that our customers can enjoy the benefits of the Port of Wilmington with the fastest turn times in the U.S.,” said Eric Howell, CEO, Port City Logistics. “We are always looking for ways to pursue excellence and create innovative supply chain solutions and by spending time with the teams at NC Ports and Wilmington Business Development, we saw great alignment and knew Wilmington was where we needed to be.”

With 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, 14 distribution centers, and 90 trucks, Port City Logistics provides warehouse distribution, drayage trucking, and brokered transportation solutions for various industries. The company will also add a brokerage transportation office in downtown Wilmington.

“We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”

“North Carolina is within a day’s drive of nearly half of the United States population,” North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders commented. “Among many supply chain advantages, our efficient deep water ports along the eastern seaboard and experienced workforce ensure that logistics companies can thrive while implementing its growth strategies.”

A performance-based grant of $112,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Port City’s expansion project. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are excited to partner with Port City Logistics, Inc. to provide current customers and North Carolina businesses an opportunity for greater flexibility and increased capacity,” said Brian Clark, North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director. “The North Carolina State Ports Authority has made significant capital investments to enhance capabilities at the Port of Wilmington. This partnership will increase local cargo volumes, while further enhancing our state’s economy.”

Eastern Fence Expanding In Rowan County

Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC will invest $10.5 million in equipment and improvements in an expansion of its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County, NC. Eastern Fence expects to create 40 new jobs at its facility in the Mid-South Industrial Park.

“Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC is excited to be expanding its operations in Rowan County. We have experienced a great deal of success in less than two years since beginning our operations in Rowan, which has facilitated the need for additional expansion and job creation,” said Peter Williams Jr., CEO, Eastern Fence. “These upgrades and new positions will further enable us to efficiently serve our customers with our high-quality products. We appreciate the continued support of the Rowan EDC and Rowan County, and look forward to continued partnership for years to come.”

Medford, NY-based Eastern Fence manufactures and distributes residential and commercial fence products. In 2020, the company announced an expansion into Rowan County with 142 jobs and a $17.5 million investment. Eastern Fence also has a location in Fort Mill, SC and includes the following companies under its umbrella: Shoreline Vinyl Systems in Denton, MD; South Camden Iron Works in Mickleton, NJ; and Coastal Aluminum in Laurinburg, NC.

To support the expansion, Rowan County will extend Eastern Fence’s previously-awarded Economic Development Investment Grant. The performance-based incentive requires the company to meet predetermined employment goals before incentives are paid.

“We are thrilled that Eastern Fence has chosen to expand its facility in our community,” said County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “It is a testament to all the advantages Rowan County offers when a company decides to expand such a short time after arriving here, and we’re certainly glad they did.”

“We’d like to thank Eastern Fence for selecting Rowan County for their expansion,” commented Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “Their presence in our community strengthens the economic base with well-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector. We have enjoyed having Eastern Fence in Rowan County and look forward to assisting in their continued growth.”