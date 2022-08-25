Bridgestone Americas will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison, Tennessee. The company will create 380 new jobs at its Warren County facility, increasing its existing headcount of 1,100 to more than 1,400, and bringing the total number of Bridgestone’s U.S. manufacturing workforce to nearly 10,000.

“With new investment and new jobs, we are moving our Warren County plant forward, driven by growing demand for our products, our commitment to investing in U.S. manufacturing and our Warren County team’s dedication to innovation, efficient and quality for our customers,” said Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas. “We appreciate the state of Tennessee and Warren County’s committed partnership, which we celebrate today as an essential element of this plant’s continued success. Our Warren County plant team plays a vital role in supporting our company’s commitment to providing safe and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The 850,000-square-foot expansion is slated to begin before the end of the year, with construction expected to be substantially completed by May 2024. Once finished, the facility’s footprint will grow from 1.97 million square feet to 2.8 million square feet.

“Bridgestone’s expansion in Morrison is a great example of Tennessee’s economic vitality and our ability to attract new investment across a broad range of industries,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I am proud that Bridgestone’s talented workforce manufactures high quality products at its Warren County, Tennessee, facility that are used by consumers around the globe.”

Bridgestone’s Warren County expansion will support increased capacity and accelerate the use of advanced technologies that support cleaner, safer and more efficient commercial truck and bus fleets. The project will allow for all tires made in Morrison to be equipped with RFID (radio frequency identification) tags, which will enable more efficient asset management and optimization of fleets’ investment in tires, including retreading. The plant will also incorporate technology for digital readiness in tires, including the integration of tire-mounted sensors that support advanced, data-driven insights for more efficient fleet management.

The Warren County plant is one of Bridgestone’s most productive operations globally. The plant has a long history of outstanding performance and best practices in manufacturing, with its 70 millionth tire produced in October 2021.

“Tennessee’s partnership with Bridgestone spans four decades, and we are grateful that this global brand has chosen to further invest in Warren County,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Today’s announcement reaffirms that Tennessee’s strong workforce, quality of life and business-friendly climate attract the world’s leading businesses. We thank Bridgestone for its additional investment and job creation in Tennessee.”

Since 2018, TNECD has supported 28 economic development projects in the Upper Cumberland region, resulting in more than 2,350 job commitments and $428 million in capital investment.

“Tennessee is a great place to do business, and we applaud all our partners who help craft economic opportunities for our region,” said Warren County Mayor Jimmy Haley. “Whether its existing business expansion or new industry recruitment, we value every dollar invested in Warren County. Certainly 380 jobs and a $550 million investment will be a game changer for sure. This announcement is welcomed news, and I support every effort to strengthen the local economy and improve the quality of life for our workforce. It’s all about teamwork and building a better tomorrow for all our residents. We believe in Warren County. Thank you, Bridgestone.”

Ventcon Growing In Madison County

In Jackson, HVAC sheet metal fabricator Ventcon, Inc. will invest $6.7 million to establish its first manufacturing operations outside the company’s Allen Park, MI headquarters. As part of the expansion to the southeastern U.S., Ventcon will create 75 new jobs in Madison County. The Jackson facility will position the HVAC duct fabricator to be geographically closer to two of its large projects with Ford Motor Company.

Ventcon’s opportunities with Blue Oval City in Haywood County and BlueOvalSK Battery Park in central Kentucky have allowed the company to expand outside of its hub in Michigan, offering a permanent location to expand its business partnerships.