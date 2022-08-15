Advanced Manufacturing, Distribution Projects Add 649 Jobs In Georgia

In Georgia last week, PepsiCo Beverages North America broke ground on an expansion of its manufacturing facility in the City of Tucker. The $260 million project will create at least 136 new full-time jobs, increasing the company’s total full-time workforce in DeKalb County to more than 600.

PepsiCo will expand the facility by more than 260,000 square feet, with expected completion in late 2024. The expanded advanced manufacturing plant will increase production five-fold by 2025, making it one of the company’s largest manufacturing facilities. With this expansion, the facility will produce 65 million cases of product per year, five times the amount of the current facility.

This expansion is in addition to PepsiCo’s recently opened $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and full-scale distribution facility in Commerce, GA and the Frito-Lay division’s $200 million investment in Perry, GA announced in July 2020. In the span of three years, PepsiCo has invested $468 million in Georgia and created approximately 400 new jobs, and currently employs 5,240 people across the state.

Duluth Trading Company Creating 300+ Jobs In Bartow County

In Adairsville, Duluth Trading Company will invest $53 million to build a distribution and fulfillment facility. The Wisconsin-based casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer’s new facility will create more than 300 new jobs in Bartow County.

“We are thrilled to open Duluth Trading’s first-ever automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, Georgia,” said Sam Sato, President and CEO, Duluth Trading. “With an expanded fulfillment network and state-of-the-art robotics, this new facility positions us to better serve our customers nationwide all while adding hundreds of new jobs to the Bartow County community.”

Duluth Trading’s new Adairsville facility is the retailer’s first-of-its-kind automated distribution and fulfillment center. It serves as a major investment towards the retailer’s digital growth and expansion, to better serve customers and its nation-wide footprint of brick-and-mortar stores. Duluth Trading will hire for a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal fulfillment center warehouse associates.

“We are excited to welcome an iconic brand in Duluth Trading Company to the Peach State,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “We are confident this new facility will begin a prosperous relationship with the people of Bartow County as Duluth expands to meet the distribution needs of our modern economy. Georgia’s prime location and robust infrastructure allows companies to distribute products to 80 percent of the U.S. market in less than two days of drive time or two hours by plane.”

“We know that Duluth Trading had excellent options, which makes this announcement even more meaningful for Adairsville-Bartow County. There are many aspects of our region that make businesses successful, particularly our talented citizens and transportation corridors,” said Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson. “Adding to that, the caliber of Duluth’s innovations in technology and strategy, along with their excellent reputation, surely will quicken their success. We look forward to a great partnership.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start to support the project.

“Duluth Trading is a unique, recognizable national brand, and we are excited they have chosen Georgia for their first distribution center of its kind for the company,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s logistics industry created the third most jobs last fiscal year. Our logistics advantage is further supplemented by the Georgia Center of Innovation, which works to foster growth in key industries using research-driven strategies and a wide network of public and private partners. Congratulations to our partners in Bartow County and metro Atlanta for bringing new jobs and opportunities to their communities.”

“This announcement is great news for metro Atlanta and we welcome Duluth Trading Company’s investment in Bartow County,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Metro Atlanta’s expertise in logistics coupled with an infrastructure designed to reach major population centers creates undoubted access for Duluth Trading Company to grow. Additionally, Atlanta’s strength as a technology hub will be a great asset to Duluth Trading Company as they implement the latest supply chain technology solutions.”

WebstaurantStore Expands, Creates 213 Jobs in Bryan County

WebstaurantStore will invest $87 million to build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, GA. The global food service supplier’s new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County. It is the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.

The online supply store for restaurant service professionals and individual customers currently employs more than 680 Georgians in two counties in onsite locations and various remote locations.

“We are pleased to continue our operations in Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority market, with what will become our largest distribution center to date. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Savannah area made our decision easy when selecting another site for distribution,” said Caleb Clugston, Vice President of Network Optimization at WebstaurantStore. “We look forward to continued growth and positively impacting the community as well as the State of Georgia for many years to come.”

WebstaurantStore’s new facility will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, fast-moving full case quantities, and many other industrial products. The company will hire shipping and receiving managers and associates, as well as inventory control and quality assurance associates.

“Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by expanding here again and again,” said Gov. Kemp. “Our world-class logistics infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it possible for companies to operate in every corner of the state while still enjoying direct access to national and international markets and a highly-qualified workforce.”

“WebstaurantStore is a proven partner for the State of Georgia, and we’re excited they have chosen to expand their presence here for the fourth time,” said Wilson. “Companies recognize that Georgia’s logistics assets and geographic position put them in close proximity to 80 percent of U.S. consumers and gateways to international markets. We appreciate our partners at the Georgia Ports Authority and in Bryan County for their continued dedication to supporting Georgia’s communities.”