In St. Martin Parish, Louisiana, Cargill will invest $34 million to upgrade its facility that produces food, water conditioning and salt products. The modernization project will replace dated manufacturing equipment and add safety enhancements that will enable Cargill to retain 70 jobs at the facility near Breaux Bridge.

“This investment will help make critical enhancements to our operations in Louisiana, an important piece of our production footprint, and will allow us to continue to deliver quality products to our customers,” said Sonya Roberts, president of Cargill’s salt business. “We’re committed to the Breaux Bridge community and our employees in the area, and are delighted to continue our partnership with the State of Louisiana and St. Martin Parish.”

To secure the facility modernization in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana offered Cargill an incentive package that includes a $200,000 award from the state’s Retention and Modernization program. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“Louisiana’s rural communities are prime locations for new and expanding investments driving our state’s economic growth,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “Cargill serves a range of industries, both here in Louisiana and across the globe. Its commitment to job retention and reinvestment in its Acadiana Region site reflects the state’s skilled manufacturing workforce and superior logistics, which put the international markets Cargill serves within reach.”

“St. Martin Parish is thrilled with the planned modernization of Cargill’s Breaux Bridge facility,” said St. Martin Economic Development Authority President and CEO Jennifer Stelly. “Not only does this new investment ensure the retention of numerous jobs, but it also represents Cargill’s commitment to St. Martin Parish’s economy, community, and workforce. We are honored to have Cargill as a part of our business community.”

“We congratulate Cargill on this investment,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “Cargill’s commitment to growth is a testament to their homegrown workforce and Acadiana’s strong manufacturing and agribusiness ecosystem.”

CF Industries To Produce Blue Ammonia At Donaldsonville Complex

In Ascension Parish, CF Industries will invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at its Donaldsonville plant. The project will create 12 new jobs with average salaries of $100,000 per year plus benefits. CF Industries would retain 521 existing jobs in the Capital Region.

CF Industries estimates the project would enable up to 6,000 tons of process CO2 per day – as much as 2 million tons per year – to be captured, liquefied and transported via pipeline to a sequestration site yet to be determined. This process would enable the company to produce up to 1.7 million tons of blue ammonia annually. A chemical process is considered “blue” when CO2 emissions are captured before their release into the air, making the process more carbon-neutral. Blue ammonia is seen as a key clean energy source for the energy transition since its components – nitrogen and hydrogen – do not emit carbon when combusted.

“We believe that ammonia will play a critical role in accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy and that demand for blue ammonia for this purpose will grow meaningfully in the coming years,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We are pleased to be able to leverage our previous investments in Louisiana to add CO2 processing technology to our Donaldsonville complex that will enable a significant volume of blue ammonia production by the middle of the decade. This will position CF Industries and Louisiana at the forefront of this emerging global market.”

The project is the second this year by a Louisiana company aimed at reducing existing greenhouse gas emissions, following Cleco’s April announcement of a $900 million investment to add carbon capture and sequestration to its Boyce power plant.

“To achieve our goal of net zero emissions by 2050, Louisiana must simultaneously increase new clean energy investments and decrease current greenhouse gas emissions,” said Gov. Edwards. “CF Industries’ plan to add carbon capture capabilities to its Donaldsonville plant accomplishes that, while stimulating economic activity and creating high-paying jobs in Ascension Parish. We applaud the company’s commitment to sustainability and encourage other industry leaders to recognize that decarbonization is good for both our economy and our climate.”

“CF Industries is accelerating the transition to clean energy, serving as a leader in the production of green ammonia and now in the construction of infrastructure for the permanent sequestration of carbon dioxide,” said Clint Cointment, Ascension Parish President. “Ascension Parish is proud to be the location for this investment by CF Industries that creates a cleaner, sustainable future.”

CF Industries’ application for participation in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption program has been approved. The company is also expected to utilize the Quality Jobs program.

“This investment by CF Industries further exemplifies why Ascension Parish is an ideal location for the production of sustainable, clean technologies for both energy and emissions reductions,” said Ascension Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Kate MacArthur.

BASF Invests $19.8M In Geismar Plant Expansion

Elsewhere in Ascension Parish, BASF will invest $19.8 million in its manufacturing complex to increase production of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP, which are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors, and automotive and electronic products. The project will shift select specialty chemical production from Europe to Ascension Parish. With the expansion, BASF will retain more than 1,000 existing jobs at the Geismar facility.

In July, BASF announced a $780 million project to double production capacity at the Geismar complex. This latest investment will modify, retrofit and optimize an underutilized unit within the existing facility to manufacture N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) and N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP), which the company currently produces in Europe.

“The news of BASF announcing another investment in the Geismar site is fantastic,” said Jerry Lebold, BASF’s Senior Vice President and General Manager at the Geismar site. “With more than $2 billion in new projects and improvements since 2009, Geismar is positioned for success well into the future.”

To secure the project, Louisiana offered BASF a performance-based Retention and Modernization Program award of $300,000 to be paid over a five-year period. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.

“For the second time in a matter of weeks, BASF has made a significant investment in the expansion of its Geismar facility, securing the jobs of more than 1,000 skilled Louisiana workers,” said Gov. Edwards. “This project is a testament to the logistical advantages our state offers to manufacturers seeking access to global markets, and reinforces our state’s unique ability to provide a wide range of supply chain solutions.”

Calucem Plans $35M Specialty Cement Facility In New Orleans

In eastern New Orleans, specialty cement manufacturer Calucem will establish its first U.S. plant by developing a $35 million manufacturing facility in eastern New Orleans. A subsidiary of Spain-based Cementos Molins, Calucem is the world’s second-largest producer of calcium aluminate cement, a high-performance product popular in a variety of commercial and industrial uses.

The project will create 70 direct jobs at an average annual salary of $51,700, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project also will result in 158 indirect jobs, for a total of 228 new jobs for Louisiana’s Southeast Region.

Calucem plans to develop the facility at a nine-acre site on the Industrial Canal, and it is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2023.

“Calucem is taking on a new investment that will support our growth and diversification in the U.S. and ensure that we continue to offer high-value products to our global customers,” said Calucem President and CEO Yuri Bouwhuis. “Our choice of Louisiana for our first all-new manufacturing project in the U.S. is due to the availability of strategic raw materials such as limestone and natural gas, access to waterways and skilled labor, and the long history of using specialty cement products in the U.S.”

Cementos Molins, Calucem’s parent company, is based in Madrid with facilities in 12 countries. The Louisiana project will create its third calcium aluminate production center, joining Barcelona, Spain, and Pula, Croatia.

“These good-paying jobs will make a big difference for the community of New Orleans East, and the presence of a major international company like Calucem will be a boon for our entire state,” said Gov. Edwards. “Calucem is the latest company to recognize the quality of our nation-leading workforce development programs and Louisiana’s unrivaled shipping infrastructure. Our state has many more strategic locations like the site Calucem selected, and our work to grow and diversify our economy and create jobs will continue.”

Entergy New Orleans worked with Calucem to ensure the company’s electrical and natural gas demand could be met at the project site. The company said the project is contingent on New Orleans City Council approval of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT).

“We are excited to welcome Calucem to New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Calucem’s $35 million investment in New Orleans East and the creation of 70 well-paying jobs highlight my administration’s commitment to growing higher-wage jobs in our communities and diversifying our economic base. This investment also demonstrates the significant global impact an international city like New Orleans has on the world economic stage. The city and its Office of Economic Development have worked closely with our economic development partners to attract Calucem here and ensure that they thrive. We look forward to the growth and success of Calucem in our city for years to come.”

Louisiana offered Calucem an incentive package including the LED FastStart workforce development program. The package also includes a performance-based $700,000 award through the Economic Development Award Program to support site infrastructure improvements. In addition, the company is expected to participate in the Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“This is a rewarding project announcement, as Calucem brings new jobs and foreign dollars to New Orleans East,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “The $35 million investment and 70 jobs will put an underutilized site into production, create local opportunity and help provide a high-demand product for the nation.”

The New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA) “is very excited about the economic potential of this significant international investment,” said Norman E. Barnum IV, NOLABA president and CEO. “Calucem’s rigorous site selection process shows that New Orleans East offers strong opportunities for business expansion across the globe and in our own community. NOLABA looks forward to working with the Calucem team and the New Orleans East community to ensure this project is successful.”