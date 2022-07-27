United States, China, Canada Top New Worldwide FDI Rankings

The U.S. tops worldwide foreign direct investment leaderboard, Boston is first for Life Sciences Hubs, and NYC leads Financial Centers in Business Facilities' 2022 Global Rankings Report.

In a new element in the Global Rankings section of Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report, the United States landed at the head of the class for Foreign Direct Investment (Worldwide). The U.S. is followed by China at number two, and Canada rounds out the top three in the category.

“With global economic shifts continuing to impact the FDI landscape, we added the Worldwide ranking to our annual report this year to widen the lens of our existing FDI rankings,” said BF Editorial Director, Anne Cosgrove. “This list shines a light on the global markets that businesses are showing confidence in during 2021 and this year.”

The Worldwide FDI ranking is just one of four FDI rankings in this year’s Global Rankings. Hungary topped the FDI (Europe) list for the first time in 2022, pushing the UK out of the number one spot it earned in 2021.

Israel landed at the top of the FDI (Middle East/Africa) ranking, moving up from the sixth spot and unseating UAE.

Finally, Brazil moved up a spot on the FDI (Latin America/Caribbean) list to take the lead from last year’s leader, Mexico.

Boston, NYC Still On Top

Boston is once again tops for Life Sciences Hubs in the 2002 Global Rankings report. The capital of Massachusetts also took the top spot in last year’s ranking.

“In addition to earning a Top 10 spot on our Corporate Headquarters ranking, this year Boston has once again nabbed the top spot on our Life Sciences Hubs ranking,” said Cosgrove.

“An educated, available workforce and access to higher education is critical to the success of the life sciences sectors,” she continued. “Earlier this year, we named Massachusetts the Best State for Education and Workforce for 2021. Massachusetts boasts a considerable number of higher education institutions and skilled workers, so with those resources it’s no coincidence that its capital city of Boston is a life sciences leader.”

Rounding out this year’s top three Life Sciences Hubs are California’s San Francisco Bay Area in second place (up from the number three last year) and the United Kingdom in third place.

And in the Financial Centers category, there was virtually no movement from last year’s ranking to the 2022 list. New York City once again landed in the top position, followed by London repeating at number two, Shanghai remaining number three, and Hong Kong holding steady at number four. A new addition in the fifth place spot is Los Angeles, pushing Singapore down to sixth place.

The full 2022 Annual Rankings Report, including all State, Metro and Global rankings, will be published in the July/August issue of Business Facilities magazine, and on this website in early August.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. Focused on site selection for rising industry sectors, Business Facilities’ inaugural LiveXchange Emerging Industries event takes place November 16-18, 2022 at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. The 19th Annual Business Facilities LiveXchange will take place April 24-26 at Marina Inn at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC.