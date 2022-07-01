Toast Picks Tennessee For New Configuration Center

The cloud-based, digital platform for the restaurant industry will locate its first facility in Tennessee, creationing more than 100 jobs in the greater Nashville region.

Restaurant technology company Toast, Inc. will establish a new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as its first location in the state. The Boston-based all-in-one digital platform for restaurants plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years in the greater Nashville region. The new configuration center will support the company’s fulfillment, shipping, inventory management and national distribution of its hardware.

“Our strong business climate, skilled workforce and central location make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “I commend Toast for creating high-quality jobs for Tennesseans in Davidson County and look forward to this company’s continued success.”

Toast is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that serves the restaurant industry as an operating system, connecting the front-of-house and back-of-house operations across dine-in, takeout and delivery channels. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 62,000 restaurant locations use Toast’s all-in-one digital platform to help streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences.

“Centrally located and a hub for innovation and hospitality, the greater Nashville region is the quintessential spot for Toast’s new configuration facility,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We welcome Toast to our state and thank the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce for its assistance and partnership during the recruitment of this project.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 130 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in 40,000 job commitments and nearly $7 billion in capital investment.