07/1/2022

Toast Picks Tennessee For New Configuration Center

The cloud-based, digital platform for the restaurant industry will locate its first facility in Tennessee, creationing more than 100  jobs in the greater Nashville region.

Restaurant technology company Toast, Inc. will establish a new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as its first location in the state. The Boston-based all-in-one digital platform for restaurants plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years in the greater Nashville region. The new configuration center will support the company’s fulfillment, shipping, inventory management and national distribution of its hardware.

“Our strong business climate, skilled workforce and central location make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “I commend Toast for creating high-quality jobs for Tennesseans in Davidson County and look forward to this company’s continued success.”

Toast Restaurant Technology Tennessee
(Photo: TNECD / Courtesy of Mackenzie Ryan Photography)

Toast is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that serves the restaurant industry as an operating system, connecting the front-of-house and back-of-house operations across dine-in, takeout and delivery channels. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 62,000 restaurant locations use Toast’s all-in-one digital platform to help streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences.

“Centrally located and a hub for innovation and hospitality, the greater Nashville region is the quintessential spot for Toast’s new configuration facility,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We welcome Toast to our state and thank the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce for its assistance and partnership during the recruitment of this project.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 130 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in 40,000 job commitments and nearly $7 billion in capital investment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© businessfacilities.com
MORE STORIES

[VIDEO] Made Possible in Lehigh Valley

Pennsylvania
The region has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies in the nation and is just a short drive away from major mid-Atlantic cities including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business

Texas
Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas.

[VIDEO] GPA’s Cross-dock Warehouse Taking Shape

Georgia
Georgia Ports Authority is building a new big ship berth at Garden City Terminal, which will provide 1.5 million TEUs of annual berth capacity and allow GPA to serve four 16,000-TEU vessels and three other ships simultaneously.