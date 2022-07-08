The Research Triangle Region: Your Site’s New Home

The Research Triangle Region offers access to a diverse talent pool, a desirable standard of living, connections to major metro areas, plus a lower cost of doing business.

By Ryan Combs, Executive Director, Research Triangle Regional Partnership

When deciding where to “set up shop” (or, rather, a facility), location is a top priority. You need access to a diverse talent pool, a desirable standard of living, and connections to major metro areas.

The Research Triangle Region offers all of that, plus a lower cost of doing business. This area is home to three tier-1 research universities: Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University. Students from these institutions, nine additional surrounding colleges and universities, and eight community colleges are talented and eager to start their careers in the place they already call home.

When you live in a place with the right balance of urban and rural areas, such as in the Research Triangle Region, there’s room to grow – to create the space you need for your business.

And when doing business here, the low operating costs help you build your space efficiently. Your office or facility can be up and running faster. Plus, you’ll benefit from a 2.5% corporate tax rate, the lowest in the country.

The I-95/I-85 Corridor

The Research Triangle Region sits in the centrally located I-95/I-85 corridor. These two highways are the main veins of the entire interstate system on the east coast. The area is between New York City and Miami with highways and airports connecting travelers to the entire country.

I-40, I-95, and direct flights from NYC, ATL, BOS, SEA, SFO, BNA, and AUS, all connect you with more than half of the U.S. population within a day’s drive. That, plus multiple rail travel and major ports just a drive away, makes this region ideal for your next business move.

Current Availability

The area has several sites ready to support strategic business objectives. The Triangle North complex is an expansive area including Franklin, Granville, and Warren counties. This massive space is comprised of four business parks with direct access to the Research Triangle. Over the span of three counties there are existing facilities and available land that cater to a variety of industries.

The East Coast Logistics Park in Harnett County is just an hour from Research Triangle Park and less than 40 minutes from downtown Raleigh. The 1.5 million square foot space can be seen from I-95, allowing visibility in one of the most trafficked portions in the region.

Johnston County’s I-95 Industrial Park is located on I-95 and just 6 miles north of I-40, and Nash County’s Middlesex Corporate Centre is located on US Highway 64. The Nash County location includes over 368 acres and a 62,500 square foot shell building – all just 25 minutes from downtown Raleigh.

More On The Horizon

The Research Triangle Region is a place where researchers and developers can come together to share knowledge and foster community. It is constantly growing with more and more sites and megasites available for rapidly expanding organizations.

If you’re interested in learning more about what’s available in the Research Triangle Region, visit researchtriangle.org.