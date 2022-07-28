New York, San Francisco Top Fintech, Crypto Leaders Rankings

New York City leads the pack in Fintech, San Francisco is the Crypto Market Leader, and Morgantown, WV tops new Metros For Movers list in Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report.

From coast to coast, fintech industry players are looking for locations that will provide the infrastructure, workforce, and business climate to support their success. In Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report, the Fintech Leaders ranking highlights cities with the workforce, regulatory environment, and overall ecosystem geared for this burgeoning area of the finance world. Leading the race is New York City, ranked #1 this year. Following the Big Apple on the list is San Francisco, CA, well-known for its tech- friendly business climate.

“The sheer size of New York City’s financial and technology infrastructure positions the metro as a fintech leader. This year, we looked at the number of fintech startups along with available talent, and NYC topped the list,” said BF Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove.

Rounding out the top 5 metros in the Fintech Leaders ranking are: Toronto, ON; Atlanta, GA; and Boston, MA, respectively.¹

The related Crypto Market Leaders ranking, focused on available jobs and job growth, is topped by San Francisco, CA. Completing the top half of that leaderboard are: Austin, TX; New York City; Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Denver, CO.

In Motion: Metros For Movers, Logistics Leaders, Recovery Jobs Growth

The Annual Rankings Report introduced Metros For Movers in recognition of remote work demands, as well as the need for companies to attract workforce beyond traditional means. Looking at incentives that cities and towns are offering, the top spot in this category goes to Morgantown, WV. Through the Ascend WV program, those who meet qualifications receive up to $12,000 to relocate in Morgantown. Rounding out the top 5 are: Topeka, KS; Tulsa, OK; Bentonville, AR; and New Haven, CT.

For companies focused on moving goods and services, the Logistics Leaders ranking evaluated transportation infrastructure and reviewed 2021 cargo shipment data. Topping this list is Memphis, TN, a spot it held in last year’s ranking as well. The remaining top 5 were repeat performances, with New Orleans, LA; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles, CA; and Savannah, GA ranked respectively.

Recovery Jobs Growth was led this year by the Las Vegas/Henderson/Paradise, NV MSA, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, TX; Orlando/Kissimmee/Sanford, FL; Nashville/Davidson/Murfreesboro/Franklin, TN; and Flagstaff, AZ, respectively.

¹ Each category in Business Facilities Annual Rankings Report ranks 10 top locations. The full report is published in the July/August 2022 issue of Business Facilities and will also be featured on this website in August.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. Focused on site selection for rising industry sectors, Business Facilities’ inaugural LiveXchange Emerging Industries event takes place November 16-18, 2022 at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. The 19th Annual Business Facilities LiveXchange will take place April 24-26 at Marina Inn at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC.