Metro Rankings Report Honors Thriving Industrial Parks, Logistics Leaders

Elk Grove Business Park located in Elk Grove Village, IL has topped the leaderboard for Industrial Parks in Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report. Meanwhile, Memphis, TN shows a repeat performance as the top ranked metro in the magazine’s Logistics Leaders ranking.

BF’s Industrial Parks ranking takes into account park size, location to markets, growth potential, and recent expansions, as well as distinctive assets like water resources, on-site utilities, residential developments, and amenities.

Filling out the top five behind Elk Grove Business Park in this year’s Industrial Parks ranking are Cedar Port Industrial Park (Baytown, TX); Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (Reno-Sparks, NV); MidAmerica Industrial Park (Pryor, OK); and TexAmericas Center (Bowie County, TX). Rounding out the top 10 ranked industrial parks: 6th-Quonset Business Park (North Kingston, RI); 7th-Camp Hill Industrial Commerce Park (Charleston, SC); 8th-Great Southwest Industrial Park (Dallas-Forth Worth, TX); tied for 9th-Decatur Commerce Park (Decatur, IL) and Centerpoint Intermodal Center (Joliet/Elwood, IL); and 10th-Tomball Business & Technology Park (Tomball, TX).

With Memphis topping the list, BF’s Logistics Leaders ranking measures all forms of transportation logistics, including shipping by air, rail, water, and highway. New Orleans, a perennial leader in the category for several years, is ranked second, followed by Louisville, KY; Los Angeles, CA; and Savannah, GA, respectively.

Filling out the top 10 Logistics Leaders rankings: Houston, TX; Seattle-Tacoma, WA; Norfolk, VA; Anchorage, AK; and Columbus, OH.

“With manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain all top of mind for business leaders, especially during the past several years, Business Facilities is pleased to recognize these locations that are helping lead the way to economic success for businesses across the nation,” said BF Editorial Director, Anne Cosgrove.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. Focused on site selection for rising industry sectors, Business Facilities’ inaugural LiveXchange Emerging Industries event takes place November 16-18, 2022 at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. The 19th Annual Business Facilities LiveXchange will take place April 24-26 at Marina Inn at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC.