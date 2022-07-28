LiveXchange Emerging Industries Announces Keynote Speaker

LiveXchange Emerging Industries is pleased to announce that Greg Lindsay will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event, which will take place November 16-18, 2022 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, FL.

Greg Lindsay is a journalist, urbanist, futurist, and speaker. He is the senior fellow for applied research and foresight at NewCities, a senior fellow of MIT’s Future Urban Collectives Lab, and a non-resident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Strategy Initiative.

He’s been cited as an expert on the future of cities, technology, and mobility by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, USA Today, CNN, NPR, and the BBC.