Jubilant HollisterStier To Invest $76M In Canadian Manufacturing Plant

The pharmaceutical maker will also invest $193 million in an expansion of its East Spokane, WA plant.

Pharmaceutical maker Jubilant Pharmova, wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Jubilant HollisterStier General Partnership, will invest $76.6 million to expand capacity at its Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Montreal, Canada facility. Jubilant will receive a more than $19 million loan from the Government of Quebec through its agent Investissement Quebec, including a forgivable portion of nearly $5 million.

“Jubilant HollisterStier is excited to be chosen as a part of the eco-system being developed by Canada to make it self-dependent for its future needs of vaccines and treatments in case of a pandemic,” said Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited. “This funding will enable our continued effort to expand our capabilities in Canada and create more jobs.”

The investment will modernize and augment drug production capacity by over 100% at the Montreal facility. As part of this initiative, Jubilant HollisterStier will acquire new specialized equipment and equip the plant with a single-use sterile preparation room to maximize the filling process linked to the production of liquid sterile products.

“This new agreement is a testament to the contributions of our organization during the current pandemic and public health emergencies over the past two decades,” said Amit Arora, President, Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO), Jubilant HollisterStier. “Jubilant HollisterStier’s expansion will target large Pharmaceuticals and Biotech companies parenteral products as well as feature a flexible manufacturing platform able to produce several types of vaccines (live, mRNA and inactivated/subunit).”

“This modernization project shows the effervescence that is being created in Montreal in the life sciences. To have a more efficient health network, we must increase our health autonomy,” said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development. “The pandemic has shown us how important it is to strengthen our supply chains, and that is exactly what we are doing today.”

Jubilant Also Grows In The U.S.

In early June, Jubilant HollisterStier announced plans to double injectable filling production capacity at its East Spokane, WA plant by 2025. The company will invest $193 million in the expansion project, which is separate from and in addition to a $92 million filling-line expansion announced last November. The company will add a total of 450 jobs to the Spokane facility over the next two to three years.

“This investment will ensure our ability and flexibility to speedily produce quality vaccines and treatments for our customers and be better prepared for any future threats to the country,” said Arora.

Jubilant will receive more than $149 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project through an agreement with the U.S. Army, other Department of Defense agencies, and the Department of Health and Human Services. The Spokane operation supports the U.S. government in biodefense and medical countermeasure programs, including production for national preparedness efforts.