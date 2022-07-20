Home Chef Opens New Production Center In Georgia

The meal delivery service company’s new 181,000-square-foot facility in Douglasville, GA will allow for more capacity and increased efficiencies.

In Georgia, meal delivery service company Home Chef is expanding its southeast footprint with a 181,000-square-foot facility in Douglasville that will allow for more capacity and increased efficiencies. The new production operation will help accommodate both the e-commerce meal delivery service and retail needs of the business.

“Our Atlanta facility is a foundational part of delivering high-quality meals to our customers in the south and beyond,” said Erik Jensen, CEO, Home Chef. “This brand new center will make our production and distribution even more efficient, so we can continue to bring fans easy, delicious recipes.”

The Douglasville production center is Home Chef’s first single-tenant facility and will be equipped with state-of-the-art features including upgraded food-safe material design, cleaning processes, facility flow, and more. It will be the first Home Chef facility to incorporate a full service kitchen for cooking and batch production of ingredients to be used in the company’s meals: The 6,000-square-foot space will handle cooking of vegetables, starches, and grains as well as in-house sauce production.

“I’m thrilled that Home Chef decided to bring its business to Douglasville,” said Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “Once again, Douglasville proves it is the place to do business in metro Atlanta, and I can’t wait to see the positive economic impact this Home Chef development will have on the Douglasville community, which is always open for business.”

Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership worked with Home Chef on the project, as well as with partners such as the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the City of Douglasville.

“It is an honor to welcome Home Chef to Douglasville,” said Chris Pumphrey, President, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership. “We are committed to the recruitment of great companies to our community and even more committed to being their partner in helping them thrive right here in Douglas County.”

Home Chef has had operations in the south since 2017 and will be hiring for nearly 700 new jobs for the new location. To support the company’s staffing needs, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership is working with Home Chef on workforce development initiatives, including job fairs for salaried and hourly jobs.