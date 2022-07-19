GE Appliances Launches Appliance Manufacturing In Connecticut

GE Appliances President & CEO Kevin Nolan and local workforce development leaders celebrated the opening of the company’s newest manufacturing operation in Stamford, CT yesterday. As part of the celebration, the first appliance rolled off the production line at the new microfactory, dubbed CoCREATE Stamford.

“Today we deliver on our promise made just 10 months ago to invest in Connecticut and bring appliance manufacturing to Stamford,” said Nolan. “We’re thrilled to be building appliances in the northeast while also providing local students with opportunities to work with us and learn. Manufacturing is our foundation, but our factory is only the start of what’s to come here. We’re energized about the possibilities ahead when CoCREATE Stamford fully opens to the community and look forward to bringing people together to innovate, educate and inspire.”

The Monogram Smart Flush Hearth Oven is the first appliance to be built inside CoCREATE Stamford’s state-of-the-art microfactory. GE Appliances, a Haier company, expects to launch additional appliance innovations from CoCREATE Stamford as early as next year.

“CoCREATE Stamford is an innovative model that not only brings economic growth and jobs to our city, but most importantly aligns workforce development and educational opportunities for students interested in the fields of engineering and manufacturing,” said Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons. “We need to ensure we prepare the next generation for job opportunities in these critical sectors, and CoCREATE is doing just that. The City of Stamford is thrilled to have GE Appliances in our community, and we are eager to continue being a partner as CoCREATE Stamford moves forward and evolves to reach its fullest potential.”

The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford, a co-creation destination announced last fall by GE Appliances designed to merge innovation, education and inspiration. In addition to modern manufacturing, CoCREATE Stamford will feature a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space. CoCREATE Stamford expects to be completely open by the start of 2023.

GE Appliances is also building on its longstanding commitment to supporting workforce development at CoCREATE Stamford through partnerships with the University of Connecticut and Connecticut State College and Universities. CoCREATE Stamford has already started hiring local college students for paid part-time employment that lets them work alongside engineers, experience a modern manufacturing facility firsthand, and potentially discover their future careers.

“It’s so great to see GE Appliances in Connecticut, where the business traces its early roots,” said AdvanceCT CEO Peter Denious. “Their landmark CoCREATE center will provide visitors a unique window into manufacturing, a hands-on training facility in addition to an engaging retail experience. GE Appliances’ commitment to innovation and giving back to the community is a powerful combination that will enrich Stamford and the state of Connecticut.”

Since 2016, GE Appliances has invested $2 billion in new products and technology—growing its U.S. manufacturing and distribution presence in multiple states across the country, including its largest operations at Appliance Park in Louisville, KY.