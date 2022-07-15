GAF To Invest $80M In Illinois Manufacturing Facility

In Illinois, GAF will invest $80 million to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in North Peru. A Standard Industries company, New Jersey-based GAF is North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. The facility, located just north of I-80 and west of Plank Road on the OmniTRAX rail line, will manufacture the company’s EnergyGuard™ line of products. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year with production beginning on the site in 2024.
“GAF’s growth is fueled by a deep commitment to serving our customers with innovative products and outstanding service. This investment in Peru is a clear demonstration of this commitment,” said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. “Peru’s proximity to our customer base, transportation infrastructure and access to outstanding manufacturing and engineering talent make it an ideal location for us to continue our growth.”
Peru’s new GAF plant will join 35 other GAF manufacturing facilities across 27 locations within the U.S. GAF worked with national site selection firm J. M. Mullis, Inc in Memphis, TN to do a multi-state search for the ideal site, and eventually recommended Peru to GAF.
“GAF is the latest example of a manufacturer choosing Illinois for their long-term future, and it’s no wonder: our world class infrastructure, competitive incentives and unmatched workforce are the foundation of GAF’s commitment,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Peru and the entire Illinois Valley are a community of dedicated workers and I’m pleased that GAF is expanding its existing Illinois operations.”
”This new GAF facility illustrates how companies are leveraging the powerful benefits of rail and real estate to grow domestic manufacturing. OmniTRAX is proud to provide a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solution to meet the needs of our new partner.”
– Dean Piacente, OmniTRAX CEO
“Today is a momentous day for the city of Peru and our continuing efforts to keep expanding the job base in Peru for the benefit of all Peruvians as well as our community partners in our 3-county region,” added Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski. “All should know that the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Intersect Illinois again played major roles in helping bring this opportunity to Peru.”
Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals added, “GAF found a great site with a skilled workforce and access to rail. We are proud they chose to be in Illinois.”