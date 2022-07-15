GAF To Invest $80M In Illinois Manufacturing Facility

In Illinois, GAF will invest $80 million to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in North Peru. A Standard Industries company, New Jersey-based GAF is North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. The facility, located just north of I-80 and west of Plank Road on the OmniTRAX rail line, will manufacture the company’s EnergyGuard™ line of products. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year with production beginning on the site in 2024.

“GAF’s growth is fueled by a deep commitment to serving our customers with innovative products and outstanding service. This investment in Peru is a clear demonstration of this commitment,” said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. “Peru’s proximity to our customer base, transportation infrastructure and access to outstanding manufacturing and engineering talent make it an ideal location for us to continue our growth.”

Peru’s new GAF plant will join 35 other GAF manufacturing facilities across 27 locations within the U.S. GAF worked with national site selection firm J. M. Mullis, Inc in Memphis, TN to do a multi-state search for the ideal site, and eventually recommended Peru to GAF.