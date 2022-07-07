Everbloom Health Opens Food Manufacturing Facility In Alabama

Everbloom Health Inc. has opened a new food product manufacturing facility on the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology campus.

Last month, Everbloom Health Inc. opened a new food product manufacturing facility on the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology campus in Huntsville, AL. Everbloom Health is using the new facility to expand its portfolio of barley-based food products for health conscious consumers as well as individuals following kidney or renal diets.

“Whole grain barley has a wonderful nutritional profile as well as a great taste and texture,” said Chris Cummings, PhD., President and CEO of Everbloom Health. “We think it is a good platform for developing new food products that are healthful, with clean labels, and that taste simply amazing.”

Kidney disease impacts over 1 in 7 adults in the USA, according to the CDC. The company is building a portfolio of kidney-friendly food products under the Burl Barley Granola brand for the growing number of consumers that are looking for kidney-friendly products.

“We want to make it easy to enjoy delicious foods that are compatible with unique renal diets,” explained Dr. Cummings.

The new facility will function as a product development site to test and launch new food products. Since opening the facility, the company has already increased its product offerings to include granola bars and other products.

“We are excited about working to expand our product mix into new food types and flavors that delight our customers and help them live healthy lifestyles,” said Dr. Cummings.