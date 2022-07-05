Boston Scientific To Invest $62.5M In Georgia Manufacturing Facility

The new new medical device manufacturing and supply chain facility will create about 340 new jobs in Johns Creek, GA.

Boston Scientific will invest $62.5 million to build a new manufacturing and supply chain facility in Johns Creek, GA. The medical devices manufacturer is expected to bring roughly 340 new jobs to Fulton County over the next seven years.

“As we expand our presence in Georgia, we remain grateful to all of our local employees whose work is already making a difference for healthcare providers and patients around the world,” said Brad Sorenson, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Boston Scientific. “Our new site in Johns Creek will enable continued growth as we fulfill our mission to transform lives.”

Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of medical devices and therapies used in less-invasive procedures across a range of medical specialties. Its more than 17,000 products are used by healthcare providers in specialties like endoscopy, cardiology, peripheral interventions, oncology, urology, and neurology to treat approximately 30 million patients each year.

“As home to some of the leading universities and technical colleges in the country, Georgia produces top talent for growing fields like the Life Sciences industry,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Boston Scientific will find well-educated, well-trained, and hardworking Georgians who are eager to support the company’s life-changing work to fill these new positions. I look forward to seeing the impact of this expansion here in Georgia and far beyond as they keep the Peach State on the cutting edge of medical science.”

In 2016, Boston Scientific purchased Georgia-based EndoChoice. The company employs approximately 300 individuals in Georgia and more than 41,000 workers globally.

“We are thrilled that Boston Scientific has chosen Johns Creek for their state-of-the-art facility,” said Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry. “By locating in our Town Center, Boston Scientific underscores Johns Creek as a leading destination for healthcare innovation and wellness.”

“Today’s announcement is a game changer for Fulton County, adding such a world class brand like Boston Scientific to our life science ecosystem,” said Marty Turpeau, Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. “We work hard as an Authority to strategically use our tools to help our cities grow through new investment and job creation, and today is the result of that work.”

“We could not be more thrilled with the decision by Boston Scientific to significantly expand their operations with a new facility in Johns Creek,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Metro Atlanta is rich in assets to support the life sciences industry, including our medical schools, our universities, our large cluster of life science businesses, our highly educated and skilled workforce and more. The region is experiencing growing momentum in the life sciences industry, and we look forward to supporting Boston Scientific with their expansion plans.”

“We welcome the expansion of a highly respected company like Boston Scientific, which is an ideal addition to the robust and growing life sciences ecosystem in Georgia,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Collaborative relationships between the state’s universities, technical college systems, and companies inspire innovation, and we are excited that Boston Scientific recognizes this opportunity. Thank you to our partners in the City of Johns Creek and Fulton County for their support in bringing this important project home.”

There are more than 2,200 clinical trials recruiting or underway in Georgia. From 2014 through 2017, there were 547 patents awarded to applicants from Georgia for drugs and pharmaceuticals. In 2021, Georgia exported $3.2 billion in immunological products and $1.9 billion in medical devices and pharmaceuticals.