In Business Facilities’ 2022 Metro Rankings Report, cities across the U.S. and Canada are hot spots for corporate headquarters, best business climates.

In Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report, metro areas and cities of all sizes are recognized for attracting and retaining businesses from numerous industry sectors. Companies seeking a new home base, as well as those considering overall business-friendly climate for their corporate headquarters or other operations, will want to look at this year’s ranked locations.

Based on the number of corporate headquarters in their region, the 10 locations ranked by Business Facilities in 2022 represent a wide swath across the U.S. For this year, the Corporate Headquarters ranking expanded its view from cities to metro areas. Taking the top spot in the magazine’s latest ranking is the NYC Metro area (New York City/Jersey City, NJ/White Plains, NY). The NYC Metro area occupied the top spot in 2021 and retained that position for 2022 because it has the highest number of corporate headquarters of all U.S. cities.

California, Texas, and Virginia are all home to more than one ranked metro area this year. There are three California locales on the list, two in Texas, and two in Virginia.

Filling out the 2022 top five metro areas for Corporate Headquarters are: #2 Chicago/Naperville/Evanston, IL; #3 Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land, TX; #4 Dallas/Irving/Plano, TX; and #5 San Francisco/San Mateo/Redwood City, CA. Tied for #6 are Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Alpharetta, GA and San Jose/Sunnyvale, Santa Clara CA; followed by #7 Washington DC/Arlington, VA/Alexandria, VA. Sharing the #8 spot in this ranking are Boston, MA and Minneapolis/St. Paul/Bloomington, MN. And, #9 Richmond, VA and #10 Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, CA round out the list.

“As we evaluated the locations companies have chosen for their home base, there are familiar names along with new. Looking ahead to next year’s Rankings Report, we are excited to see what metros might join this list,” said BF Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove.

For the annual Best Business Climate rankings, BF takes into account the appeal of large, mid-sized, and small cities, and recognizes several Canada locales.

“We know overall business climate is a significant factor for site selection decisions and are pleased to present the cities recognized in our three rankings for Best Business Climate this year,” Cosgrove said.

Leading large metros ranked for Best Business Climate is Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. Rounding out the top 10 list, respectively, are Phoenix, AZ; Charlotte, NC; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX; Columbus, OH; Raleigh-Cary, NC; Seattle, WA; and Kansas City, MO.

The mid-sized metros with Best Business Climate are led by Arlington, VA. Following are Fort Lauderdale, FL; Grand Rapids, MI; Vancouver, BC; Henderson, NV; Lubbock, TX; Madison, WI; Lexington, KY; Rochester, NY; and Cincinnati, OH, respectively.

Leading small metros ranked for Best Business Climate is Alexandria, VA. Rounding out the top 10 list, respectively, are Wilmington, DE; Charleston, WV; Amarillo, TX; Mobile, AL; Greenville, SC; Avondale, AZ; Joplin, MO; Des Moines, IA; and South Jordan, UT.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. Focused on site selection for rising industry sectors, Business Facilities’ inaugural LiveXchange Emerging Industries event takes place November 16-18, 2022 at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. The 19th Annual Business Facilities LiveXchange will take place April 24-26 at Marina Inn at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC.