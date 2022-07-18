Altex Tube LLC Will Invest Nearly $110M In Mississippi

The new manufacturing operations will create more than 58 jobs in the in Golden Triangle Industrial Park in Columbus, MS.

In Mississippi, Altex Tube LLC will invest nearly $110 million to build a new manufacturing plant in Columbus. The project will create 58 direct jobs at the Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) campus in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park. Altex Tube will manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil products produced by SDI.

“As a Mississippi State graduate, I’m thrilled to be relocating back to Mississippi,” said Zach Smith, President and CEO, Altex Tube. “Altex Tube is thankful for local and state support throughout this process of building a world class HSS and mechanical tube mill in the Golden Triangle. Our new mill, supplied by MTM Spa, will utilize the latest technologies available to manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing ranging in size from 1 inch to 6 inches square and 1.25 inches to 7.625 inches round, up to 48 feet in length and thicknesses ranging from .060 inches to .375 inches. Altex Tube will be built in two phases with phase one scheduled to be operating by mid-2023.”

Construction of the plant will begin this summer, and manufacturing will commence in mid-2023 with the second phase of the project also set to begin in 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Altex Tube to the Golden Triangle and thank the company for the strong commitment to our state and local communities,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Bringing good-paying jobs and solid corporate neighbors to Mississippi is a top priority of our administration.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for site preparation. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are helping with the project, as well.

“The Mississippi Development Authority has worked diligently with Altex Tube and our economic development partners at the Golden Triangle Development LINK, Lowndes County and the city of Columbus to foster job creation and increase the quality of life in this important region,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “The jobs provided by Altex Tube will have a significant positive impact across the entire Golden Triangle Region for years to come.”

“The Golden Triangle Development LINK is thrilled to welcome Altex Tube to our region and back into the steel business,” commented Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK.. “The partnership between SDI and Altex Tube solidifies that the Golden Triangle is the preferred location for steel products in the Southeast. We are excited to work with Altex Tube as they grow their business in this region.”