Alert Innovation Opens New Massachusetts Headquarters

In Andover, MA, Alert Innovation is moving to a larger facility to accommodate the rapid expansion of its grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems business. The company’s new headquarters includes about 70,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of lab space. Approximately 75% of the company’s 450 associates will be based in the new location.

“Our offices in North Billerica served us very well as we launched the company and started to deploy our suite of automated fulfillment solutions,” said John Lert, Founder and Executive Chairman, Alert Innovation. “Now that we’re in a phase of rapid deployment and team growth, we need more room for our engineers and operations team to efficiently take us to the next level.”

At the new facility, Alert Innovation is constructing the patented Alphabot system – a cutting-edge robotic solution for grocery automation that is currently being deployed in major grocery retail spaces throughout the U.S. The new lab will serve as an engineering hub and center of excellence for developing new technologies in automation.

“It’s critical to have the space for our team members to not only meet our obligations for current deployments but also to develop future versions of the company’s solutions. The new headquarters is ideally located to attract great talent in the Boston area, plus it allows for future growth,” said Fritz Morgan, CEO, Alert Innovation.

The opening of the new location was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and addresses by Alert Innovation and local government officials. The company is hiring in all areas of the organization including software, hardware, systems engineering and more.