Wakulla County Is The Natural Place For Your Business

Wakulla County, nestled on Florida’s Northern Gulf Coast, is just 30 minutes away from the state capital. While the name Wakulla is said to mean “mysterious waters” it is no mystery why this county is one of the fastest growing rural areas in North Florida.

Ready Workforce

With over $150 million in residential development underway and much more in the pipeline, the population of this county is growing fast and so is our available workforce.

Wakulla invests in workforce development through the education of the next generation. The county’s school district has been consistently A-rated for years, setting it apart from other districts within the region. Since 2018, $5.8 million has been invested in career and technical training. Elementary-aged children can hone skills in computing, word processing, spreadsheet layout, web design database information, and cybersecurity.

High school students can become certified in Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Visual Line of Sight Systems Operations. Recently, the Wakulla County School Board was awarded a $20 million grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to create a free-standing facility that will embed Career Technical Education training into the curriculum for students in partnership with Lively Technical College.

With close proximity to Florida State University, Florida A&M University, Tallahassee Community College and more, the opportunities for education are endless resulting in a very strong workforce.

Targeted Industry Sectors

Entrepreneurs and second-stage companies are the backbone of Wakulla County’s economy. From cottage industries to professional services, construction, aquaculture, information technologies and manufacturing, Wakulla has many opportunities. In fact, the county is home to a major corporate service provider that distributes all along the eastern seaboard, a Department of Defense global contractor, and a manufacturer of residential elevators serving the entire United States. The great weather means that you will be able to operate your business year-round and enjoy our sunshine on the weekends, too.

Business Friendly Environment and Available Site-Ready Land

It is not just our sunny climate that is attractive. Our regulatory climate means that a business owner will spend less time seeking approval and more time getting right down to business. The county is home to a privately-owned industrial park, Opportunity Park, which offers 240 acres or 1.9 million square feet of buildable space with extensive infrastructure in place including water, wastewater, electricity, gas, and broadband. Duke Energy has partnered with the site to designate it as a Shovel-Ready Site through their Site Readiness Program and the site has an expedited permitting process in place with Wakulla County. The park is located within an Opportunity Zone and offers custom building options for long-term lease or purchase, meaning that a business can design their space around optimal production. With zoning in place to accommodate qualified business use, our streamlined site plan review is handled by a business-friendly review committee with no need for public meetings.

Unique Characteristics

Wakulla County offers the perfect balance for business and living. Dotting this progressive, coastal community are distinct areas of investment including Wakulla Station’s Opportunity Park, Crawfordville’s commercial corridor, Panacea’s commercial seafood and oyster growing operations, Sopchoppy’s local craft brewery, unique boutiques and craft bakehouse and the St. Marks Innovation Park, an ideal location for businesses seeking access to the Gulf of Mexico via a new commercial dock accessible by barge.

Vision For The Future

The Wakulla Economic Development Council is a true public-private partnership with all stakeholders at the table to lead economic development. Sixty percent of Wakulla EDC activities are funded through corporations, private foundations, and individuals. Private sector leaders, workforce organizations, community and business groups and government entities are committed to a common goal – expanding local businesses and attracting new job creators, providing more opportunity close to home. The EDC is staffed with two professional economic developers who stand ready to shepherd a business through local and state processes all the way through to cutting the ribbon and helping you expand in the future. The EDC recently announced a new website that offers data to tell the story of our community, a comprehensive sites and buildings database that profiles available commercial and industrial properties and information about the incentives offered that are unique to this region.

To learn why Wakulla County is the natural place for your business,

visit wakullaedc.com.

