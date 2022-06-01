[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business

Discover why more companies are choosing to call Irving-Las Colinas home. Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas. Whether companies are looking for high-quality housing and lifestyle options for their teams, an educated and diverse talent pool, a central location with global access within 10 minutes or business-friendly incentives, Irving-Las Colinas has it all. To learn more, visit www.irvingchamber.com/economic-development.