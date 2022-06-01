[VIDEO] GPA’s Cross-dock Warehouse Taking Shape

Georgia Ports Authority is building a new big ship berth at Garden City Terminal, which will provide 1.5 million TEUs of annual berth capacity. Once complete, the new Berth 1 will allow GPA to serve four 16,000-TEU vessels and three other ships simultaneously. The project is expected to be complete in June 2023. Learn more @ gaports.com.