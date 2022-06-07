Two New ACT Operations Land Tennessee 650 Jobs The new jobs will be created at locations in Bristol and Kingsport, the projects will join existing Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) facilities in Johnson City, TN.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/06/two-new-act-operations-land-tennessee-650-jobs/

In Tennessee, Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) will establish new operations in Bristol and Kingsport, creating 650 new jobs in Sullivan County. ACT’s expansion in the region will create 350 new jobs at its Kingsport facility and 300 jobs in Bristol. In addition to these new facilities, ACT has two existing operations in Johnson City, which employ more than 2,000 people in the Tri-Cities area.

“We’ve been in Johnson City for 20 years and owe much success to the area’s engaged, talented workforce,” commented Hunter Croft, president & CEO, Advanced Call Center Technologies. “The addition of the Bristol and Kingsport locations meets the explosive market demand for skilled customer experience employees and is also a reflection of our appreciation for these thriving communities. Our new centers will create more than 650 career opportunities, offering competitive pay and benefits packages, including shares of our employee-owned company. We’re confident that our company culture and values will be a great fit for the hardworking people of Bristol and Kingsport, and we’re proud to join these special communities at a very exciting stage in our organization’s growth.”

ACT provides companies with back-office processing, omnichannel customer engagement services, business process automation, CRM outsourcing, sales support, fraud and dispute management, medical claims processing and a wide variety of programs and custom solutions. The company serves the healthcare, telecommunications, banking and finance, retail, digital experience industries and more, and can customize programs to client requirements.

“ACT’s decision to create hundreds of jobs in Sullivan County is outstanding news for Northeast Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “When a company chooses to expand in our state, it’s a vote of confidence to Tennessee’s strong business climate, and I thank ACT for bringing new opportunities to those in Bristol and Kingsport.”

Since 2017, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in 1,000 job commitments and $687 million in capital investment.

“In Tennessee, we are fortunate to have a skilled workforce that is capable of meeting the needs of the companies that call our state home,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “ACT is a valued employer in Sullivan County, and we appreciate the company for adding these 650 new jobs to its existing workforce of more than 2,000 employees in the Tri-Cities area.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about ACT’s decisions on each of these locations and not just because of the nearly 1,000 jobs that the company is creating,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable. “I would like to congratulate NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and Bristol and Kingsport economic development teams for collaborating rather than competing, which led to these two wins. With its presence in Johnson City, selecting two more contact center sites in Sullivan County speaks volumes about the confidence ACT has in our workforce; a confidence supported by decades of experience in Tri-Cities. These days, when workforce is overwhelmingly the most important factor in site selection, ACT’s placing of two more facilities here makes an incredible statement about our people’s work ethic and professionalism.”

“We are proud to welcome ACT to Bristol, Tennessee. When a building like this comes on the market, it often means the loss of jobs for a community,” added Bristol Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. “In this case, not only do we have one contact center with several hundred people who are now able to work from home thanks to our fast and reliable fiber infrastructure, but we’re also welcoming a new partner bringing roughly 400 jobs to fill vacant seats at that facility. It’s truly a win for everyone involved. We look forward to working with ACT in the coming years as they continue to grow here in Northeast Tennessee.”