Resia Establishing A New Manufacturing Operation In Florida

Resia will invest more than $40 million to establish a new manufacturing operation in Bay County, FL. The Miami-based vertically integrated real estate company expects to create 200 new jobs at the 200,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. Formerly known as AHS Residential, Resia is in negotiations to build the factory on a site in VentureCrossings Enterprise Centre.

Resia develops, builds, and manages multifamily communities across the U.S. The company currently has more than 5,000 units under development in fast-growing metros in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and has plans for Colorado, the District of Columbia, and Arizona. Resia’s modular construction approach enables the company to build apartment communities 30 to 40 percent faster than traditional methods, and plans to deliver 8,000 new apartment units annually by 2025.

“We are excited about opening our new operation in Bay County, Florida. Our construction method allows us to build quickly and achieve cost-savings that are passed on to our residents,” said Ernesto Lopes, President and CEO of Resia. “Our new facility will enable us to deliver on that mission while creating high skilled jobs.”

The Bay Economic Development Alliance (Bay EDA), worked with the Bay County Board of County Commissioners, Florida’s Great Northwest, Triumph Gulf Coast Fund, University of West Florida – “Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund” and CareerSource Gulf Coast to bring the project to the area.

“It is a privilege to welcome Resia to Bay County,” said Will Cramer, Chairman of the Bay EDA and Chief Financial Officer of Bill Cramer Chevrolet. “We are proud to partner with Resia to bring advanced manufacturing jobs to our community. This project is an example of how great our public/private partnerships work together to bring high paying, quality jobs to our area. We are thrilled with the positive economic momentum our county is experiencing and we look forward to continuing our growth with Resia and other partners.”

“This project will be very impactful for our community by bringing manufacturing jobs to one of our areas of focused growth within the county,” commented Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier. “The project will be located in a premier business park near our incredible new [Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport] and will employ 200 people in a growing area of Bay County, Florida.”