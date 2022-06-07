Raytheon Moving Global HQ To Northern Virginia Raytheon Technologies is relocating its global headquarters from Massachusetts to Arlington, Northern Virginia.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/06/raytheon-moving-global-hq-to-northern-virginia/

Raytheon Technologies is moving its global headquarters from Massachusetts to Arlington, VA. With this move, four of the top five U.S.-based aerospace and defense corporations will be located in Virginia.

The Virginia location increases Raytheon’s agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry. Nearby Washington, DC also serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees.

“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” Raytheon said in a statement.

The company will maintain its strong U.S. presence which includes 600 facilities across 44 states and territories. Each of the company’s four business units — Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense — currently have operations in Virginia. The new global headquarters office will be in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.

Raytheon Technologies has not accepted or sought any financial incentives from any state or municipality to support the establishment of the global headquarters office in Virginia.

“Today, Raytheon Technologies, a leader in the Aerospace and Defense industry, announced they are calling Virginia home,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “I commend Raytheon Technologies’ leadership and pledge that Virginia is committed to being a partner in their mission to build a safer, more connected world. With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders now based in Virginia, this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the Commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community.”

Last month, Boeing announced that its Arlington, VA campus just outside Washington, DC would serve as the company’s global headquarters. Boeing will also develop a research and technology hub in the area to harness engineering and technical capabilities.