New Hampshire: A New England Gem

By Carol Radice

From the May/June 2022 Issue

If you are from New Hampshire or know someone who is you understand why businesses, locals and tourists alike fall in love with the state. Defined by its quant towns and large expanses of wilderness, New Hampshire features something for everyone.

From the seacoast to its towering White Mountains, The Granite State has abundant opportunities for people to experience and explore: the Appalachian Trail runs through it, Mount Washington calls this state home as do many moose, bear, deer, and turkeys.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that the state has been attracting a record number of visitors as of late. Following a record-breaking summer, New Hampshire’s fall 2021 tourism season set new records, bringing 4.3 million visitors to the state. Combining summer, fall, and winter of 2021, New Hampshire saw a 43% increase in visitation and a 35% increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.

“New Hampshire is the number one state to live, work, and raise a family—and also the premier vacation destination for families looking for stunning views, tax-free shopping, and family-fun excursions,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

Dovetailing on that sentiment, Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs noted that “attracting and accommodating record crowds amid workforce and supply chain shortages is a true testament to the dedication of our state’s tourism industry.”

It appears visitation is also up in the Dartmouth Lake Sunapee Region. According to Tracy Hutchins, President, Upper Valley Business Alliance, the visitation, and spending numbers for the Dartmouth Lake Sunapee Region demonstrate that tourism is coming back strong in this region. “We are excited to welcome visitors this summer and fall and see the trend continue to increase,” she said.

Claremont, NH: Rich In Cultural Resources

Claremont, one of the towns in the Dartmouth Lake Sunapee Region, features an Opera House, Center for Music and The Arts, a community theater group, and library to name a few which means there is always something going on in the area. In fact, there are several events planned in Claremont, NH this summer when two exciting construction projects in the City Center are completed—Monadnock Mills and Rethink Pleasant Street.