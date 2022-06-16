New Hampshire: A New England Gem
By Carol Radice
From the May/June 2022 Issue
If you are from New Hampshire or know someone who is you understand why businesses, locals and tourists alike fall in love with the state. Defined by its quant towns and large expanses of wilderness, New Hampshire features something for everyone.
From the seacoast to its towering White Mountains, The Granite State has abundant opportunities for people to experience and explore: the Appalachian Trail runs through it, Mount Washington calls this state home as do many moose, bear, deer, and turkeys.
It’s no surprise, therefore, that the state has been attracting a record number of visitors as of late. Following a record-breaking summer, New Hampshire’s fall 2021 tourism season set new records, bringing 4.3 million visitors to the state. Combining summer, fall, and winter of 2021, New Hampshire saw a 43% increase in visitation and a 35% increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.
“New Hampshire is the number one state to live, work, and raise a family—and also the premier vacation destination for families looking for stunning views, tax-free shopping, and family-fun excursions,” said Governor Chris Sununu.
Dovetailing on that sentiment, Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs noted that “attracting and accommodating record crowds amid workforce and supply chain shortages is a true testament to the dedication of our state’s tourism industry.”
It appears visitation is also up in the Dartmouth Lake Sunapee Region. According to Tracy Hutchins, President, Upper Valley Business Alliance, the visitation, and spending numbers for the Dartmouth Lake Sunapee Region demonstrate that tourism is coming back strong in this region. “We are excited to welcome visitors this summer and fall and see the trend continue to increase,” she said.
Claremont, NH: Rich In Cultural Resources
Claremont, one of the towns in the Dartmouth Lake Sunapee Region, features an Opera House, Center for Music and The Arts, a community theater group, and library to name a few which means there is always something going on in the area. In fact, there are several events planned in Claremont, NH this summer when two exciting construction projects in the City Center are completed—Monadnock Mills and Rethink Pleasant Street.
Monadnock Mills, the adaptive reuse of the historic Peterson Mill brings 83 new market-rate riverfront apartment homes to Claremont. According to Nancy Merrill, Director of Planning & Development for the City of Claremont, these highly anticipated studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments will be available for occupancy in August.
As Merrill noted, this is the third repurposed building in the Monadnock Mills complex, joining The Common Man Inn & Restaurant and the headquarters of Red River Technology LLC.
The Rethink Pleasant Street Project, finishing in mid-July, renovates one of Claremont’s major shopping streets by changing it to a one-way street and adding pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, extra room for outdoor dining, angled parking, new lighting, benches, and landscaping. Pleasant Street will host community events throughout the summer, kicking off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, National Night Out on August 2nd, and a community wide block party on August 13th. The businesses in the greater downtown area will also be part of the celebration that day, including an Open House at the Claremont MakerSpace which is housed in the 2018 adaptive reuse of the historic Sawtooth Mill.
Events continue with the 151st Stevens High School Alumni Parade on June 11th (the oldest active Alumni Association in the country), the 125th Anniversary Celebration for the Historic Claremont Opera House on June 25th, and Claremont’s Annual 4th of July festivities.
On September 10th & 11th, Claremont will be hosting the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup Enduro Mountain Bike Race at Arrowhead Recreation Area for the second year in a row. There will be practice runs on Saturday and the race begins at 8:30am on Sunday. Some 1,000 people are expected, including spectators, volunteers, and more than 300 racers. And the following weekend, the Claremont Brewfest and 5k, will be back on September 17th.
In between events, Claremont has something for everyone. Located along the banks of the Connecticut and Sugar Rivers in the beautiful Connecticut River Valley, residents and visitors have easy access to networks of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and off-roading. Fishing, boating, picnicking, playing and/or watching a variety of local sports organizations are also popular activities, and there are numerous restaurants and shops to explore.
Live, work, play, and join in the celebration in New Hampshire’s City of Claremont. The Department of Planning & Development there is available to offer support and information on real estate, finance, zoning and building codes, as well as demographic and traffic information for site selectors. They welcome inquiries from startup and existing businesses as well as those looking to expand into the area.
