Hillyard To Invest Over $50M In Missouri Expansion Cleaning and hygiene solutions company Hillyard, Inc. will invest over $50 million, retain more than 200 jobs at its downtown St. Joseph, MO location.

Hillyard, Inc. will invest more than $50 million to expand in St. Joseph, retaining more than 200 high-paying jobs in Missouri. The manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene solutions broke ground for its new manufacturing and national distribution center on May 23.

“Downtown St. Joseph has been an important part of our history; we’ve thrived here for generations. Hillyard is committed to St. Joseph, and plan to be here for decades to come,” said Brett Carolus, Hillyard Chief Administrative Officer. “This project was made possible by a public and private collaboration among Hillyard, the city, county and state, and it will be great for the community.”

Hillyard manufacturers, packages and distributes commercial cleaning products for hospitals, colleges, school districts, and more. Its expansion follows the purchase of a 25-acre property in St. Joseph, where the company will build state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing operations. The new distribution center is planned to be fully operational by late 2023. The more than 200 jobs retained will pay salaries above the average county wage.

“We’re excited that Hillyard is growing and helping revitalize downtown St. Joseph with a local workforce,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As a Missouri-made company, Hillyard is creating good-paying jobs and supplying essential products that are needed across the nation. Hillyard’s expansion is great news for the community and our state, and we’re proud to see its continued success here in Missouri.”

Hillyard will remediate the downtown St. Joseph site using Missouri’s Brownfield Remediation Program, which provides incentives for the redevelopment of commercial or industrial sites abandoned or underutilized due to contamination caused by hazardous substances. To qualify for the incentives, applicants must redevelop and remediate approved sites in accordance with voluntary clean up procedures established by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The program may be used to rehabilitate an existing building contaminated with hazardous substances or to clear existing structures and build a new facility. The program may also be applicable for contaminated sites that have no existing structures.

“This is a great example of a great company breathing new life into a downtown area to help provide new economic and social benefits to their community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for the efforts of all who made this project a success, and proud our Brownfield Remediation Program could help Hillyard revitalize and reinvigorate this site.”

Hillyard operates three additional distribution centers in Missouri and played an integral role in supplying critically needed cleaning and hygiene products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hillyard deciding to remain in St. Joseph, keeping 200 jobs here and redeveloping a former heavy industrial site is invaluable,” said Natalie Redmond, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “The dedication of the company and the partnership between the State of Missouri, Buchanan County and the City of St. Joseph to make this endeavor possible is incredibly important to downtown revitalization and the future of manufacturing here.”