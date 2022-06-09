Health Supply US Will Create 600 New Jobs In South Carolina Medical supply manufacturer Health Supply US will invest more than $150 million to establish a nitrile glove operation in Greenville, SC.

Health Supply US will establish new manufacturing operations in Greenville County, SC. The government contracting and medical supply company will invest more than $150 million in the project, and create 600 new jobs over the next five years.

Dubbed Glove One, the new operation will have the capacity to produce 4.3 billion nitrile gloves annually, with the ability to triple production in the future. The facility will include nearly 400,000 square feet of industrial manufacturing and distribution space and will be located at 1 Quality Way adjacent to Beechtree Business Park.

“We embarked on this critical project on behalf of our nation, and in doing so, knew that manufacturing site selection was of paramount importance to operational longevity. Greenville and the entire state of South Carolina displayed tremendous enthusiasm for life sciences and support for this medical device operation,” said Health Supply US Executive VP Aaron Petrosky. “We’d like to thank all those involved from the Lowcountry to the Midlands to the Upstate that enabled this project to find its Greenville home for many decades to come.”

Health Supply US delivers personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care systems and federal, state, and local governments. The company’s FDA-compliant products include Class I medical devices and products such as medical isolation gowns and nitrile gloves.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,“ said Health Supply US CEO Christopher Garcia. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”

Since 2017, life sciences have become the South Carolina’s fastest-growing industry: More than 1,030 life sciences companies are spread across 42 of the state’s 46 counties, employing 87,000 citizens.

“This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies. I congratulate Health Supply US on their investment and look forward to the impact they will have statewide.”

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC) has announced capital investment of $1.1 billion and 4,644 new jobs. In 2021 alone, Greenville County realized $142 million in investment and 1,836 new high-paying jobs, with mean wages well above both county and South Carolina averages. An economic impact study released in 2021 by researchers from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina estimated that the GADC’s total economic impact in the county exceeds $6 billion annually and sustains 64,784 jobs in Greenville County alone. Over its 20 years of service to Greenville County, cumulative economic impact from GADC activities was validated at more than $55 billion.

“Despite COVID, Greenville County and GADC have realized a remarkable period of growth by virtually any metric,” said GADC CEO Mark Farris. “The $1.1 billion in capital investment adds to our community’s economic vitality, diversity, and tax base. And the 4,644 announced jobs, with mean wages well above both county and South Carolina averages, portend a bright future. Raising per capita income is always a primary goal in our efforts, and we continue to raise the bar.”