H-E-B Adding 100+ Jobs, Expal USA Investing $1.4M In Texas

In Texas, San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B will expand its distribution facilities in Temple with a new automated frozen distribution line. Pending final negotiations with Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) and the City of Temple, the project will grow H-E-B’s current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and add more than 100 jobs to the local economy.

“As H-E-B grows into new markets across Texas, expansion of our Temple facilities supports our commitment to be the best retailer in Texas,” said Chad Madison, group vice president of H-E-B warehousing.

H-E-B’s Temple Distribution warehouse supports over 100 H-E-B retail stores across the region, from Austin to Dallas, and has been operating in the area since 2010. H-E-B is one of the nation’s largest independently owned food retailers with $36 billion in annual sales. The company is in the permit stage of the expansion with construction slated to begin by the end of 2022, and project completion expected in 2024.

“It is our privilege to continue to work with H-E-B as they grow their presence in Temple, Texas,” said Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple EDC. “H-E-B has seen many cycles of growth and expansion throughout their time in Temple and we are proud of the opportunities they continue to bring to our region. This expansion project, paired with Temple’s strategic location and immediate access to I-35, will work to strengthen H-E-B’s operations in Texas.”

“Temple is a community where growing businesses like H-E-B can thrive. We are thrilled that H-E-B has chosen to expand its footprint in our city and look forward to the new opportunities that will be available to our community,” said Assistant City Manager of Temple, Erin Smith.

Expal USA To Invest $1.4M At TexAmericas Center

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, Expal USA recently signed a new 5-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, which will spur immediate hiring and result in a $1.4 million investment in its facilities at TexAmericas Center (TAC).

The company will hire 44 people by the end of the year, including entry level positions starting at $18 per hour.

“These are good-paying jobs that offer stability for families in this region,” said Kirk Claborn, President and CEO of Expal USA. “We can offer fulfilling work and competitive benefits. We’re eager to get you in the door, train you thoroughly, and support you in your work.”

Expal USA deconstructs munitions through reverse manufacturing techniques at its facility at TexAmericas Center. The company is able to safely take apart munitions remotely using robotics. The organization is searching for manual workers to support those efforts, including equipment operators, maintenance electricians and mechanics, technicians, and more.

“At TexAmericas Center, we are excited about this announcement and even more excited about the jobs coming to our region,” said Eric Voyles, Executive VP and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “We’ll continue to fulfill our mission for redevelopment and investment by attracting new businesses and more jobs to our region.”

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the U.S. With about 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, the park services Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. In 2021, Business Facilities ranked TexAmericas Center the No. 5 industrial park in the country.

