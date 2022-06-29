FedEx Ground, Lockheed Martin Expanding In Alabama

Today, FedEx Ground Package Systems, Inc. celebrated the $52 million expansion of its 250,000-square-foot distribution and logistics center in Montgomery, AL. Construction is underway with plans to open in 2023. The new, state-of-the-art facility will employ approximately 150 people.

“FedEx’s continued investment in Montgomery showcases our essential role in global logistics and solutions for major industries,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “We look forward to building on this longstanding partnership and creating new opportunities for growth, development and prosperity.”

Working with long-time development partner the Westmoreland Company, FedEx will relocate the existing FedEx Ground facility located at 7910 Bill Joseph Parkway to 120 Folmar Parkway. The facility will be situated on 46 acres and handle more than twice the package volume of the existing facility. The site is located in the Montgomery Water and Sewer Boards’ Interstate Industrial Park and will also include a new access road.

“We are proud to welcome the expansion of FedEx’s distribution and logistics center in Montgomery County,” said County Commission Chair Doug Singleton. “The investment continues to build upon Montgomery’s reputation as the growing logistics hub of the Southeast.”

“FedEx’s expansion is a result of a continued and deepened partnership and we are so thankful for this investment,” said Montgomery Chamber Board Chair Cedric Campbell. “Together, opportunities continue to abound for the River Region.”

Lockheed Martin Plans Missile System Integration Lab In Huntsville

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin announced plans to invest $16.5 million in a new facility focused on missile defense on its campus in Huntsville, AL. The 25,000-square-foot Missile System Integration Lab (MSIL) facility will initially be used exclusively for development in Lockheed Martin’s Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program, based in Huntsville.

The program supports the Missile Defense Agency on the mission to protect the homeland against ballistic missile threats with a revolutionary weapon system based on cutting-edge digital tools.

“Lockheed Martin has had a presence in the Huntsville community since 1963, and the new facility adds to our advanced portfolio to ensure engineering rigor through ground testing and integration, validating our approach well before we flight test,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of the Next Generation Interceptor Program at Lockheed Martin.

The Lockheed Martin Space workforce is expected to grow by over 200 employees this year at its sites in Huntsville and Courtland, where it operates a digital factory to advance hypersonic technologies.

Lockheed Martin’s investment in the new facility builds on the company’s already massive Alabama presence, which includes a factory in Troy that produces Javelin anti-tank weapons and other missile systems. Lockheed Martin employs more than 2,700 workers across the state.

“Folks, I’ll say this. When our country needs us, Alabama is ready to answer the call,” she said at the groundbreaking event,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Today is another great example of Alabama doing just that, and Lockheed Martin is reminding the world of Alabamians’ willingness and ability to step up to the plate.”