Economic Development Profile: Sweet As Sugar (Land)

By the BF Staff

From the March/April 2022 Issue

As the director of economic development for Sugar Land, TX, Elizabeth Huff, leads the city’s comprehensive and proactive economic development strategy and annual business plan, overseeing the Primary Employment, Public Private Partnerships, Cultural Arts and Visit Sugar Land divisions and coordinating with various local and regional organizations and partners.

Business Facilities: What economic development projects are happening in Sugar Land?

Elizabeth Huff: Our City Council recently approved a tax abatement agreement with Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation, which is headquartered in Sugar Land. The agreement secures an additional $18 million in capital investment for BlueBonnet’s Sugar Land Business Park and creates an additional 200 jobs. This will be BlueBonnet’s third location in Sugar Land since moving its headquarters here in 1998.

The Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is adding more than 466,000 square feet to the hospital. The $206 million project includes a new floor for the intensive care unit and a roof-top helipad, among other things.

BF: What unique opportunities does Sugar Land offer?

EH: Just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, Sugar Land is near several international ports and is easily accessible from two major international airports. Sugar Land’s regional airport offers on-site U.S. customs and access to arrivals from private and corporate jets.

The city boasts a sizable cluster of biotech companies, a strong advanced manufacturing industry, and various corporate headquarters, along with unique development areas that suit a wide variety of business needs. The city boasts the second lowest property tax rate among cities of comparable size, and offers state and local financial incentives and programs to ensure businesses thrive.

Our highly educated workforce truly stands out. Some 60% of our residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to 29% in Texas and 33% in the U.S.